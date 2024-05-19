DH Evening Brief | Delhi Police seizes CCTV digital video recorder from Kejriwal's house; Helicopter carrying Iran's President suffers a 'hard landing'

Delhi Police team at Kejriwal residence, seizes CCTV digital video recorder
A Delhi Police team reached the official residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday in connection with its investigation in the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, sources said.
Helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi suffers a 'hard landing'
One of the helicopters in a convoy carrying Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi had a "rough landing", the country's interior minister, Ahmed Vahidi, confirmed to state TV. Read more
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Rahul using Maoist language, companies will think 50 times before investing in Congress-ruled states: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that any industrialist will think 50 times before investing in states ruled by the party, owing to the “shehzada’s use of Maoist language”.
BJP sees AAP as challenge, it has launched 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush us: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Sunday that the ruling BJP has launched 'Operation Jhadu' to "crush" the Aam Aadmi Party that is growing as a "challenge" to the saffron camp across the country.
60-year-old man stripped, dragged tied to motorbike for 'cow smuggling' in Jharkhand
A 60-year-old man was allegedly stripped and dragged after being tied to a motorcycle by three persons on suspicion of cow smuggling in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said on Sunday.
Another mix-up at Kerala government hospital: Patient says wrong implant inserted in his hand
Allegations of medical negligence continued to haunt the Government Medical College Hospital, with a man lodging a complaint with the police on Sunday alleging that an implant meant for another patient was wrongly inserted into his broken hand.
IPL 2024 | 'Lives of cricketers have become so intrusive': Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL broadcasters for breaching privacy
India skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday lashed out at the IPL broadcasters for 'breaching' cricketers' privacy by recording their conversations with friends and colleagues at training and on match days and then telecasting the contents.
Touted as 'ice cream man of India', Naturals founder Raghunandan Kamath passes away at 70
Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath, the founder of Naturals Ice Cream, died on Friday night at the age of 70 in Mumbai.
