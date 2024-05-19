Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Delhi Police seizes CCTV digital video recorder from Kejriwal's house; Helicopter carrying Iran's President suffers a 'hard landing'

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 19 May 2024, 14:23 IST
Last Updated : 19 May 2024, 14:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Delhi Police team at Kejriwal residence, seizes CCTV digital video recorder

A Delhi Police team reached the official residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday in connection with its investigation in the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, sources said.

Read more

Helicopter carrying Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi suffers a 'hard landing'

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

One of the helicopters in a convoy carrying Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi had a "rough landing", the country's interior minister, Ahmed Vahidi, confirmed to state TV. Read more

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | Rahul using Maoist language, companies will think 50 times before investing in Congress-ruled states: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lashed out at the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi, asserting that any industrialist will think 50 times before investing in states ruled by the party, owing to the “shehzada’s use of Maoist language”.

Read more

BJP sees AAP as challenge, it has launched 'Operation Jhaadu' to crush us: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Sunday that the ruling BJP has launched 'Operation Jhadu' to "crush" the Aam Aadmi Party that is growing as a "challenge" to the saffron camp across the country.

Read more

60-year-old man stripped, dragged tied to motorbike for 'cow smuggling' in Jharkhand

A 60-year-old man was allegedly stripped and dragged after being tied to a motorcycle by three persons on suspicion of cow smuggling in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, police said on Sunday.

Read more

Another mix-up at Kerala government hospital: Patient says wrong implant inserted in his hand

Allegations of medical negligence continued to haunt the Government Medical College Hospital, with a man lodging a complaint with the police on Sunday alleging that an implant meant for another patient was wrongly inserted into his broken hand.

Read more

IPL 2024 | 'Lives of cricketers have become so intrusive': Rohit Sharma lashes out at IPL broadcasters for breaching privacy

India skipper Rohit Sharma on Sunday lashed out at the IPL broadcasters for 'breaching' cricketers' privacy by recording their conversations with friends and colleagues at training and on match days and then telecasting the contents.

Read more

Touted as 'ice cream man of India', Naturals founder Raghunandan Kamath passes away at 70

Raghunandan Srinivas Kamath, the founder of Naturals Ice Cream, died on Friday night at the age of 70 in Mumbai. 

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 May 2024, 14:23 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT