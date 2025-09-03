<h2>Markets under water, families surviving on biscuits: Delhi reels as Yamuna floods homes</h2>.<p>Authorities evacuated people from low-lying areas and closed the Old Railway Bridge for traffic. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/markets-under-water-families-surviving-on-biscuits-delhi-reels-as-yamuna-floods-homes-3710077">Read more</a></p>.<h2>K Kavitha resigns from BRS, MLC post after suspension</h2>.<p>K Kavitha, the daughter of former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, resigned from the party on Wednesday, a day after the BRS suspended her. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/telangana/k-kavitha-resigns-from-brs-mlc-post-after-suspension-3709862">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Maratha quota stir | 'Who will pay for damages caused to public property': Bombay High Court asks Manoj Jarange</h2>.<p>Hardening its stance on what happened in South Mumbai during the Maratha reservation agitation led by Manoj Jarange-Patil, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday wanted to know who will pay for the damages to the public properties. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/jarange-tells-bombay-hc-maratha-quota-stir-ended-after-issue-was-resolved-court-seeks-his-response-to-pleas-3709913">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Two-day GST Council meeting begins: Rate cuts to slab rationalisation; Here's what to expect</h2>.<p>Here we take a look at things to expect from the GST meeting. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/economy/two-day-gst-council-meeting-begins-rate-cuts-to-slab-rationalisation-heres-what-to-expect-3709792#1">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'We will get your delivery done elsewhere': Karnataka Congress MLA's remark over lack of hospital triggers outrage</h2>.<p>BJP terms RV Deshpande's remark an 'evidence of Congress’ cheap mentality and moral bankruptcy'. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/we-will-get-your-delivery-done-elsewhere-karnataka-congress-mlas-response-to-journalists-question-on-lack-of-hospital-triggers-outrage-3709699">Read more</a></p>.<h2>We get along with India very well, but...: Donald Trump amid tariff dispute</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump said America gets along with India very well but the relationship was "one-sided" for many years since New Delhi was charging Washington “tremendous tariffs”. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/we-get-along-with-india-very-well-but-donald-trump-3709339">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Your loss part of our story...': Virat Kohli mourns lives lost in Bengaluru stampede during RCB celebrations</h2>.<p>The 37-year-old was dragged into the issue since some believed it was he who insisted on celebrating the title win in Bengaluru the day after the final. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/your-loss-part-of-our-story-virat-kohli-mourns-lives-lost-in-bengaluru-stampede-during-rcb-celebrations-3709696">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Srinivasan's return to sports administration big boon for CSK, says franchise CEO</h2>.<p>The 80-year-old Srinivasan was appointed CSK chairman in the franchise's board meeting a couple of weeks ago. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/srinivasans-return-to-sports-administration-big-boon-for-csk-says-franchise-ceo-3710007">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru civic revamp: All you need to know about five corporations under GBA</h2>.<p>M Maheshwar Rao has been appointed Chief Commissioner of the GBA. He will be the administrator of the five city corporations until they each have an elected body. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-civic-revamp-all-you-need-to-know-about-five-corporations-under-gba-3709653">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>Market manipulation by Jane Street? US trading firm files case against SEBI: Report</strong></h2>.<p>Jane Street on Wednesday filed a case against India's markets regulator which has accused the US high-frequency trading giant of market manipulation. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/us-trading-firm-jane-street-files-case-against-sebi-reports-3710107">Read more</a></p>