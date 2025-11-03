Mumbai hostage case | Criminal writ petition filed seeking CBI probe into encounter

<p>Mumbai: A criminal writ petition has been filed in the Bombay High Court on Monday seeking the probe into the Powai hostage crisis and encounter by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).</p><p>“A criminal writ petition has been filed before Bombay High Court seeking investigation in murder/fake encounter involving Rohit Arya Harolikar, registration of FIR and transfer to CBI,” Advocate Nitin Satpute said. </p>.When reel became real: Rohit Arya had told crew they were going to shoot children hostage situation.<p>The petition names three officers Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-X), Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Sonawane of Powai police station and Assistant Police Inspector Amol Waghmare who was part of the Anti-Terrorist Cell of the Powai police station. </p>