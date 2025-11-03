<p>Kathmandu: At least seven people including foreign climbers were killed and four others injured on Monday after an avalanche struck northeastern Nepal's Yalung Ri peak, according to media reports.</p><p>Four others remained missing after the avalanche swept through the base camp of the 5,630-metre-tall peak, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.</p>.Former Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba leaves for Singapore for treatment.<p>The peak is located in the Rolwaling Valley of Bagmati province's Dolakha district.</p><p>Among the deceased are three American citizens, one Canadian, one Italian, and two Nepali nationals, the report quoted District Police Office Deputy Superintendent of Police Gyan Kumar Mahato as saying.</p>