<h2>Goa nightclub fire: FIR registered against owners and event organisers, sarpanch detained</h2>.<p>Police registered an FIR against two owners of Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa, its manager, and event organisers after a devastating fire claimed 25 lives and detained the sarpanch of Arpora-Nagoa panchayat, a senior official said on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa/goa-nightclub-fire-fir-registered-against-owners-and-event-organisers-sarpanch-detained-3822932">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IndiGo intends to stabilise operations by December 10</h2>.<p>As it faced more questions on its functioning, IndiGo on Sunday said it was on track to operate over 1650 flights during the day and it intends to stabilise the network by December 10 ahead of the announced deadline.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indigo-intends-to-stabilise-operations-by-december-10-3822853">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Step by step, we are getting back: IndiGo CEO tells staff amid flight disruptions</h2>.<p>IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers on Sunday said the airline will be operating around 1,650 flights on Sunday and "step by step, we are getting back".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/step-by-step-we-are-getting-back-indigo-ceo-tells-staff-amid-flight-disruptions-3822960">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Any mosque constructed in Babar's name will meet its end: UP Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya</h2>.<p>Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday issued a warning that any construction done in the name of the Mughal emperor Babar will face strong Opposition.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/any-mosque-constructed-in-babars-name-will-meet-its-end-up-dy-cm-keshav-prasad-maurya-3822928">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kerala CM accepts K C Venugopal's public debate challenge</h2>.<p>Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said he was ready for a public debate on the performance of UDF MPs from the state in the Parliament and urged the opposition front to fix a date and time for the same.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-cm-accepts-k-c-venugopals-public-debate-challenge-3822900">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IndiGo processes Rs 610 crore refund so far, delivers 3,000 baggage items</h2>.<p>Beleaguered airline IndiGo has processed refunds totalling Rs 610 crore so far while its flight schedules are moving back towards normal levels, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indigo-processes-rs-610-crore-refund-so-far-delivers-3000-baggage-items-3822981">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Smriti Mandhana confirms wedding is called off, urges privacy for both families</h2>.<p>Ending weeks of intense speculation and social-media chatter, Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana on Sunday, December 7, publicly confirmed that her wedding with Palash Muchhal has been called off.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/smriti-mandhana-confirms-wedding-is-called-off-urges-privacy-for-both-families-3822821">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Goa nightclub fire | 25 killed in massive blaze; violation of safety norms suspected</h2>.<p>Weekend revelry turned into a horrific tragedy as a massive fire tore through a nightclub in North Goa after midnight on Sunday, claiming 25 lives and leaving six persons injured.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/goa/goa-nightclub-fire-25-killed-in-massive-blaze-violation-of-safety-norms-suspected-3822863">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kashmir's youth turn anger into trade and skills</h2>.<p>Across the Kashmir Valley, in districts stretching from Baramulla and Kupwara in the north to Shopian and Pulwama in the south, a subtle social shift is quietly unfolding.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/kashmirs-youth-turn-anger-into-trade-and-skills-3822736">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ashes: Michael Neser fires Australia to eight-wicket win in second test</h2>.<p>Australia stormed to an eight-wicket victory in the second Ashes test on Sunday to take a 2-0 series lead as England succumbed on day four to a pace blitz from unlikely hero Michael Neser.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/ashes-michael-neser-fires-australia-to-eight-wicket-win-in-second-test-3822879">Read more</a></p>