<h2>Kurnool bus tragedy: 'Biker involved in accident was drunk', reveals forensic report</h2>.<p>In a major revelation in the Kurnool bus tragedy that claimed 19 lives, it has now been confirmed that the biker responsible for triggering the fire was drunk.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh/kurnool-bus-tragedy-biker-involved-in-accident-was-drunk-reveals-forensic-report-3775644">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Waqf Act will be thrown into dustbin if I.N.D.I.A. bloc voted to power: Tejashwi Yadav</h2>.<p>Opposition Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday asserted that if Mahagatbandhan, the Hindi avtaar of I.N.D.I.A. bloc, comes to power in Bihar, the Waqf (Amendment) Act would be repealed.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-waqf-act-will-be-thrown-into-dustbin-if-india-bloc-voted-to-power-tejashwi-yadav-3775636">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Two suspects in Louvre heist case arrested by French police, report says</h2>.<p>Two suspects in the brazen daylight heist of some of France's crown jewels from the Louvre were arrested in Paris on Saturday evening and are being questioned, Le Parisien newspaper reported on Sunday, citing sources close to the investigation.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/two-suspects-in-louvre-heist-case-arrested-by-french-police-report-says-3775685">Read more</a></p>.<h2>America-Pakistan relations don’t come at expense of India, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says</h2>.<p>The US is seeking to expand its strategic relationship with Pakistan but those ties don’t come at the expense of Washington’s relations with India, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/us-pakistan-relations-dont-come-at-expense-of-india-marco-rubio-says-3775746">Read more</a></p>.<h2>EC to hold presser on pan-India SIR of voters' list on October 27 evening</h2>.<p>The Election Commission is all set to announce the schedule for a nationwide Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on Monday and it is likely to be in phases, with the first one targeting election-bound states and a few more.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ec-to-hold-presser-on-pan-india-sir-of-voters-list-on-october-27-evening-officials-3775794">Read more</a></p>.<h2>DyCM Shivakumar hints at shifting Karnataka HC, announces Rs 5 crore for Cubbon Park upgrade</h2>.<p>Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday hinted that the Karnataka High Court building could be relocated from its current location opposite the Vidhana Soudha.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/dycm-shivakumar-hints-at-shifting-high-court-announces-rs-5-crore-for-cubbon-park-upgrade-3775718">Read more</a></p>.<h2>FIR against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for hate speech</h2>.<p>A case has been registered against RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat for allegedly delivering a speech that incited religious hatred, insulted women’s dignity, and threatened peace during Deepotsava programme held at Uppalige in Puttur on October 20.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/fir-against-rss-leader-kalladka-prabhakar-bhat-for-hate-speech-3775657">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Jammu and Kashmir: Dissent grows within NC as two MPs question Omar Abdullah's leadership</h2>.<p>Chief Minister Omar Abdullah is facing an unprecedented rebellion within his own party, with two National Conference (NC) MPs openly questioning his leadership and the functioning of his government.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-dissent-grows-within-nc-as-two-mps-question-omar-abdullahs-leadership-3775694">Read more</a></p>.<h2>England beat New Zealand by eight wickets in Women's World Cup</h2>.<p>England opener Amy Jones struck an unbeaten half-century, while Tammy Beaumont and batting stalwart Heather Knight too made useful contributions as four-time champions defeated New Zealand by eight wickets in a Women's World Cup match, on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/england-beat-new-zealand-by-eight-wickets-in-womens-world-cup-3775736">Read more</a></p>