<h2>Return to US immediately or risk getting stranded: Microsoft, other companies tell H-1B workers</h2>.<p>Immigration attorneys and companies are cautioning H-1B visa holders against travelling outside the US amid President Donald Trump’s new plan to impose a $1,00,000 fee on the work visas, with many asking employees to return immediately to America or risk getting stranded.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/return-to-us-immediately-or-risk-getting-stranded-microsoft-other-companies-tell-h-1b-workers-3736875#google_vignette">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Soldier killed as Army, police resume hunt for terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur</h2>.<p>An Indian army soldier was killed on Saturday in a gunfight with terrorists along the Doda-Udhampur border in Jammu and Kashmir, where three to four Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) operatives are believed to be trapped.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/soldier-killed-as-army-police-resume-hunt-for-terrorists-in-jammu-and-kashmirs-udhampur-3736812">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Mohanlal to be conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke Award</h2>.<p>The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting took to X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri. Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/mohanlal-to-be-conferred-with-dadasaheb-phalke-award-3737166">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Congress attacks Modi as 'weak PM' after Trump's H-1B visa order</h2>.<p>After the US imposed a $100,000 annual fee for H-1B visas for highly skilled workers, the Congress on Saturday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of being a "weak PM" whose preference for "strategic silence" and "loud optics" has become a liability for India.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/congress-attacks-modi-as-weak-pm-after-trumps-h-1b-visa-order-3736933">Read more</a></p>.<h2>EC not providing information to Karnataka CID about 'vote chori': Rahul Gandhi</h2>.<p>Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Saturday accused the Election Commission of India of not providing information sought by the Karnataka CID regarding the alleged 'vote chori' in that state. Rahul told reporters that Karnataka CID has sent several letters to the EC seeking information about the numbers used in the 'vote chori', but the poll panel is not providing it.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/ec-not-providing-information-to-karnataka-cid-about-vote-chori-rahul-gandhi-3737113">Read more</a></p>.<h2>CM or Opposition leader? Omar Abdullah faces mounting questions about credibility, governance</h2>.<p>Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, nearing his one-year mark on October 16, 2026, increasingly speaks and acts like an opposition leader rather than the head of government, exposing the gap between his ambitious pre-poll promises and the ground realities of governance in Jammu and Kashmir.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/omar-abdullah-criticised-for-striking-opposition-chord-not-cm-tone-3737057">Read more</a></p>.<h2>VHP's 'Hindus only' diktat for garba: BJP leader backs organisers' rights, Oppn slams move</h2>.<p>The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Saturday said only Hindus must be given entry to 'garba' events marking Navratri and advised organisers to check the Aadhaar card of entrants for identification.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/vhps-hindus-only-diktat-for-garba-bjp-leader-backs-organisers-rights-oppn-slams-move-3737006">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Switch off your phones and sleep', Indian cricket captain Suryakumar Yadav tells team before Pakistan clash</h2>.<p>India's players need to block out the noise as they prepare to again face rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup amid controversy over their previous clash, skipper Suryakumar Yadav said on Saturday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/switch-off-your-phones-and-sleep-indian-cricket-captain-suryakumar-yadav-tells-team-before-pakistan-clash-3737077">Read more</a></p>.<h2>JeM, Hizbul Mujahideen shifting bases to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from PoK following Operation Sindoor: Sources</h2>.<p>Pakistan-based terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) have begun relocating their bases to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province from Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir in the wake of India's Operation Sindoor, sources in the defence and military establishment said on Friday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jem-hizbul-mujahideen-shifting-bases-to-khyber-pakhtunkhwa-from-pok-following-operation-sindoor-sources-3736770">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Nearly 7,000 filled, 5,000 more remaining': D K Shivakumar asserts govt committed to making Bengaluru pothole free</h2>.<p>Close to 7,000 potholes have been fixed in the city, and another 5,000 more are pending to be fixed, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru in-charge minister D K Shivakumar said on Saturday. Asserting that the government was committed to making the Bengaluru roads pothole free, DKS said that works in this regard have been expedited.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/nearly-7000-filled-5000-more-remaining-dk-shivakumar-asserts-govt-committed-to-making-bengaluru-pothole-free-3736936">Read more</a></p>