Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission to be launched on Sept 2; Ambani chalks out succession plan at Reliance AGM

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 12:45 IST

Follow Us

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An illustration of the Aditya-L1 mission.</p></div>

An illustration of the Aditya-L1 mission.

Credit: X/@isro

ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission to study Sun to be launched on Sept 2

After the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon, ISRO on Monday announced that India's first solar mission Aditya-L1 to study the Sun will be launched on September 2 at 11.50 am from Sriharikota spaceport.

Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani addressing the 46th Reliance AGM.</p></div>

RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani addressing the 46th Reliance AGM.

Credit: X/@reliancejio

Reliance AGM 2023: Key takeaways from Mukesh Ambani's speech

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with other board members, addressed the 46th Reliance Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during the foundation day celebrations of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad, in Kolkata.</p></div>

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during the foundation day celebrations of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad, in Kolkata.

Credit: PTI Photo

BJP may go for LS polls in December 2023, has booked all choppers for campaigning: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the BJP might conduct the Lok Sabha polls in December itself, claiming that all choppers have been booked by the saffron party for campaigning.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair. </p></div>

Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair.

Credit: PTI File Photo

UP slapping incident: FIR lodged against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair for 'revealing' identity of student

An FIR was lodged against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair here on Monday for allegedly disclosing the identity of a minor boy, who was slapped by his classmates on the instruction of a teacher at Khubbapur village of the district.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of rice.</p></div>

Representative image of rice.

Credit: PTI Photo

Modi govt weighs continuing free grains programme into election season

The Centre is proposing to extend a free grains program well into next year’s national election season, according to people familiar with the matter, a move likely to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reelection bid for a third term.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A view of the Supreme Court. </p></div>

A view of the Supreme Court.

Credit: PTI Photo

SC disposes of plea on demolition drive to clear alleged illegal constructions near Krishna Janmabhoomi

The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of a plea related to the demolition drive to clear alleged illegal constructions near Krishna Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, and granted liberty to the petitioner to seek relief before the civil court.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p> Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaks during the 46th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited.</p></div>

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaks during the 46th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited.

Credit: PTI Photo

Reliance to launch wireless fibrenet internet with Jio AirFiber on September 19

Last year, during the Annual General Meeting (AGM), Reliance announced the wireless AirFiber internet service in India, but never took off.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.</p></div>

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Credit: PTI Photo

Joined NDA for glorious future of India, Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar

A day after he said that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics, NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that he joined the BJP-led NDA camp for “glorious future” of India and Maharashtra.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Police personnel stand guard at the site of train fire accident where forensic experts are conducting an investigation for the second day, in Madurai, Sunday, Aug 27, 2023.</p></div>

Police personnel stand guard at the site of train fire accident where forensic experts are conducting an investigation for the second day, in Madurai, Sunday, Aug 27, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Madurai train fire: RPF, police didn't object to cooking inside coach, survivor recalls

The tragic train fire that took place in Madurai on Sunday claimed the lives of nine. However, the ones who managed to escape unhurt, have mixed feelings - the sadness of losing their loved ones and relief at having escaped death.
Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Police personnel stand guard ahead of a rally of Hindu organisations to be taken out in Nuh, weeks after violence in the region, in Gurugram.&nbsp;</p></div>

Police personnel stand guard ahead of a rally of Hindu organisations to be taken out in Nuh, weeks after violence in the region, in Gurugram. 

Credit: PTI Photo 

Nuh wears deserted look amid tight security; 15 seers, right-wing group leaders pray at Nalhar temple

The Nuh administration on Monday allowed 15 seers and leaders of right-wing groups to offer prayers at the Shiv temple in Nalhar area of this district in Haryana which has been turned into a fortress in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's call for 'shobha yatra'.
Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 August 2023, 12:45 IST)
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiSupreme CourtISROMukesh AmbaniNCPHaryanaMamata BanerjeeMaduraiAjit PawarReliance IndustriesRelianceMohammad ZubairAditya-L1

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT