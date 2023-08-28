DH Evening Brief: ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission to be launched on Sept 2; Ambani chalks out succession plan at Reliance AGM

ISRO's Aditya-L1 mission to study Sun to be launched on Sept 2
After the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon, ISRO on Monday announced that India's first solar mission Aditya-L1 to study the Sun will be launched on September 2 at 11.50 am from Sriharikota spaceport.
Reliance AGM 2023: Key takeaways from Mukesh Ambani's speech
Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with other board members, addressed the 46th Reliance Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Monday. Read more
BJP may go for LS polls in December 2023, has booked all choppers for campaigning: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the BJP might conduct the Lok Sabha polls in December itself, claiming that all choppers have been booked by the saffron party for campaigning.
Read more
UP slapping incident: FIR lodged against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair for 'revealing' identity of student
An FIR was lodged against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair here on Monday for allegedly disclosing the identity of a minor boy, who was slapped by his classmates on the instruction of a teacher at Khubbapur village of the district.
Read more
Modi govt weighs continuing free grains programme into election season
The Centre is proposing to extend a free grains program well into next year’s national election season, according to people familiar with the matter, a move likely to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reelection bid for a third term.
Read more
SC disposes of plea on demolition drive to clear alleged illegal constructions near Krishna Janmabhoomi
The Supreme Court on Monday disposed of a plea related to the demolition drive to clear alleged illegal constructions near Krishna Janmabhoomi in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, and granted liberty to the petitioner to seek relief before the civil court.
Read more
Reliance to launch wireless fibrenet internet with Jio AirFiber on September 19
Last year, during the Annual General Meeting (AGM), Reliance announced the wireless AirFiber internet service in India, but never took off.
Read more
Joined NDA for glorious future of India, Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar
A day after he said that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics, NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said that he joined the BJP-led NDA camp for “glorious future” of India and Maharashtra.
Read more
Madurai train fire: RPF, police didn't object to cooking inside coach, survivor recalls
The tragic train fire that took place in Madurai on Sunday claimed the lives of nine. However, the ones who managed to escape unhurt, have mixed feelings - the sadness of losing their loved ones and relief at having escaped death.
Read more
Nuh wears deserted look amid tight security; 15 seers, right-wing group leaders pray at Nalhar temple
The Nuh administration on Monday allowed 15 seers and leaders of right-wing groups to offer prayers at the Shiv temple in Nalhar area of this district in Haryana which has been turned into a fortress in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's call for 'shobha yatra'.
Read more