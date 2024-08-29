Home
DH Evening Brief | Karnataka High HC dismisses CBI plea to allow corruption probe against D K Shivakumar; Adani replaces Ambani as wealthiest Indian

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 29 August 2024, 13:30 IST

Karnataka High Court dismisses CBI plea to allow corruption probe against D K Shivakumar

The Karnataka HC dismissed the petitions filed by the CBI and BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, challenging the withdrawal of consent order for investigation against Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar.
Gautam Adani replaces Mukesh Ambani to become wealthiest Indian with a net worth of Rs 11.6 lakh crore

Recouping the dent caused by the Hindenburg Research report, Gautam Adani's net worth shot up 95 per cent to Rs 11.6 lakh crore last year, which helped him replace Mukesh Ambani to become the richest Indian.

Assam passes Bill for compulsory govt registration of Muslim marriages & divorces, do away with Qazis

Assam Assembly passed a bill making government registration of Muslim marriages and divorces mandatory while disallowing under age marriage.

Pakistan invites PM Modi to attend SCO meeting in Islamabad in October

Pakistan has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation heads of government meeting being organised in October

Thousands evacuated as cyclone builds off India and Pakistan's coast

Heavy rains battered India and Pakistan's coastal areas along the Arabian Sea, flooding cities in western India's Gujarat state and forcing thousands of people from their homes.

Delhi HC extends interim protection from arrest for Puja Khedkar till September 5

The Delhi High Court on extended till September 5 the interim protection from arrest granted to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits.

Explained | The new UEFA Champions League format

From the 2024/25 season, UEFA clubs competitions, i.e. the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, will move away from the 32 team group stage format and follow a new 36 team league phase format.

Mukesh Ambani announces Jio AI-Cloud welcome offer, 100 GB free storage to Jio users

Stepping up the company's AI and cloud play, Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced that Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage to securely store and access their photos, videos, documents, digital content.

Zomato gets Rs 4.59 crore tax demand notices

Online food delivery platform Zomato has received GST tax demand orders of over Rs 4.59 crore, including applicable interest and penalty, from Tamil Nadu and West Bengal authorities.

Harris widens lead over Trump with boost from women and Hispanics

Democrat Kamala Harris leads Republican Donald Trump 45 per cent to 41 per cent in a Reuters/Ipsos poll

Published 29 August 2024, 13:30 IST
