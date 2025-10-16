DH Evening Brief | K'taka Cabinet to issue order regulating activities of private groups amid RSS 'ban' row; No phone call between Modi-Trump: MEA

<h2>Call for RSS 'ban': Karnataka Cabinet to issue order regulating activities of private organisations in public places</h2>.<p>Karnataka Cabinet on Thursday decided to issue a "comprehensive" order regulating the activities of private or non-governmental organisations in public places.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/call-for-rss-ban-karnataka-cabinet-to-issue-order-regulating-activities-of-private-organisations-in-public-places-3766434">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Not aware of any Modi-Trump conversation on Wednesday: MEA reacts to US President's claim on Russian oil</h2>.<p>India on Thursday said it was not aware of any telephone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on Wednesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/not-aware-of-any-modi-trump-conversation-on-wednesday-mea-reacts-to-us-presidents-claim-on-russian-oil-3766527">Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘Let it die a natural death’: Supreme Court refuses to act in CJI shoe incident</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Thursday said taking any action against lawyer Rakesh Kishore, who attempted to hurl a shoe at the Chief Justice of India B R Gavai may open another episode, with the social media marketing it in the weeks to come.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/action-against-lawyer-who-hurled-shoe-at-cji-to-open-another-episode-supreme-court-declines-urgent-listing-on-contempt-plea-3766214">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Omar Abdullah renews call for J&K statehood as National Conference govt marks one year in power</h2>.<p>Exactly a year after taking oath as Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil his promise of restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, saying the people had expected the assurance to be honoured within the first year of his government.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/omar-abdullah-renews-call-for-jk-statehood-as-national-conference-govt-marks-one-year-in-power-3766489">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar SIR exercise was 'accurate', claims EC; Supreme Court says poll body expected to look into errors in final electoral roll</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Thursday said it expected the Election Commission would look into typographical errors and other mistakes in the final Bihar electoral roll prepared after the Special Intensive Revision exercise as a responsible authority and come out with remedial measures.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar-sir-exercise-was-accurate-claims-ec-supreme-court-says-poll-body-expected-to-look-into-errors-in-final-electoral-roll-3766305">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'No SIR, no election': Suvendu Adhikari warns of President’s rule in West Bengal if polls delayed</h2>.<p>Asserting that the 2026 Assembly elections will bring a change in government in West Bengal, BJP state president Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said President's rule will be imposed in the state if the poll process is not completed on time.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/no-sir-no-election-suvendu-adhikari-warns-of-presidents-rule-in-west-bengal-if-polls-delayed-3766470">Read more</a></p>.<h2>All Gujarat ministers except CM Bhupendra Patel resign ahead of major Cabinet reshuffle on October 17</h2>.<p>All 16 ministers Thursday submitted their resignations to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel ahead of cabinet expansion, reports citing BJP sources said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/all-gujarat-ministers-except-cm-bhupendra-patel-resign-ahead-of-major-cabinet-reshuffle-on-october-17-3766428">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Family-turned foe but bound by polls: Tejashwi fields cousin of brother's ex-wife</h2>.<p>Even though the Mahagathbandhan has not yet formally announced the seat-sharing formula for the Bihar Assembly Election, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is allotting its symbol to its candidates, as October 17 is the last day to file the nominations for the first phase of the elections slated for November 6.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-tejashwi-fields-karishma-rai-cousin-of-tej-prataps-estranged-wife-in-rjd-bastion-3766389">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Threats to Priyank Kharge over seeking ban on RSS activities | Bengaluru police arrest man from Maharashtra</h2>.<p>A team of Sadashiv Nagar police from Bengaluru and Kalaburagi police have detained a man in Maharashtra accused of issuing threats to Congress minister Priyank Kharge.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/threats-to-priyank-kharge-over-seeking-ban-on-rss-activities-bengaluru-police-arrest-man-from-maharashtra-3766287">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Deepika Padukone becomes new voice for Meta AI, actor announces on Instagram</h2>.<p>Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has become the new voice of Meta AI, taking her fans into frenzy. The Om Shanti Om star announced the collaboration on her Instagram account with a video where she can be seen in a recording studio.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/deepika-padukone-becomes-new-voice-for-meta-ai-actor-announces-on-instagram-3766104">Read more</a></p>