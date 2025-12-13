<p>Bengaluru: The Réussir Trust hosted a yearly meeting called 'Inspire-ED 2025' on Saturday, where teachers, principals, trainers, and education leaders gathered in large numbers. The main goal was to figure out new and better ways to teach children and young adults across India.</p><p>The conference was a chance for everyone to talk and work together on making changes in teaching spheres. It started with awards to honour contributors in education and then moved into in-depth discussions.</p><p>Some of the key ideas that emerged during the meeting was making learning more inclusive. The experts agreed that teaching must be fair and welcoming to all students, including those with different learning styles (neurodiversity) or from different backgrounds. They stressed the need for classrooms where students feel safe and special teaching methods that fit each child's needs. Another topic that caught everybody's attention was the use of technology and AI. How digital tools like Artificial Intelligence (AI), online/in-person classes can be used to enhance learning was key discussion, and how digital portfolios could help students move smoothly from high school (K-12) to college. The clear message was: Technology should help teachers do a better job, not replace them.</p>.Tenders invited for feasibility study for second Bengaluru airport.<p>Teachers asked for change, urging a move away from old-fashioned tests. They want evaluation based on real-world skills (competency-based assessment) and continuous training that truly helps teachers grow. Those gathered agreed that students today need more than just book knowledge. They need creativity, adaptability, and specific job skills. The proposal was to add skill-based classes into regular school subjects and work closely with businesses to make students ready for jobs.</p><p>The final discussion focused on how education groups can raise money and keep their projects going (Social Entrepreneurship and Fundraising). They emphasised that securing funds is less about begging for donations and more about proving that your work makes a measurable difference by building trust and being transparent.</p><p>Inspire-ED 2025 ended on a high note, reminding everyone that transforming education is absolutely possible when we give teachers, who are the heart of the system, the support and respect they have earned.</p>