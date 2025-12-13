<p>Bengaluru: In a significant step toward sustainable urban waste management, a new decentralised block-level composting facility was inaugurated in Sector 7, HSR Layout in Bengaluru on Saturday.</p><p>This initiative by the HSR Citizen Forum (HCF), aims to significantly reduce the neighbourhood's waste burden on city landfills and foster a closed-loop system for wet waste.</p>.Nearly 19% Bengalureans are apartment residents: D K Shivakumar vows to pass Karnataka Apartment Bill 2025.<p>The project, located at Block B, Sector 7, was formally unveiled by M Satish Reddy, MLA of Bommanahalli.</p><p>Speaking at the inauguration, MLA lauded the sustained and transformational efforts of the HSR Citizen Forum in promoting responsible waste management and citizen participation. </p><p>He praised HCF's role in establishing HSR Layout as a benchmark for well-managed residential areas in Bengaluru and assured his full support for future civic and sustainability initiatives.</p><p>The Decentralised Composting Project, which received Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding from PVH Arvind (Calvin Klein;Tommy Hilfiger), is designed to process wet waste at the source.</p><p>"This new facility is a major step toward reducing the daily volume of waste sent to already strained landfills," noted an HCF member. "It actively encourages better waste segregation at the household level, converts organic waste into useful compost, and consequently helps reduce our carbon footprint."</p><p>The HSR Citizen Forum highlighted that the project is intended to serve as a replicable model for other residential blocks and layouts across Bengaluru, encouraging wider adoption of sustainable Solid Waste Management (SWM) practices.</p><p>The event was attended by Karee Gowda CEO, BSWML, Ramesh K N Commissioner, Bengaluru South City Corporation, and Satish Babu H N JC Bommanahalli, alongside residents and representatives from various Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and the Greater Bengaluru Authority.</p>