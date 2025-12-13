Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: HSR layout rolls out a decentralised composting unit to tackle the challenge of mounting waste

The Decentralised Composting Project, which received Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funding from PVH Arvind (Calvin Klein;Tommy Hilfiger), is designed to process wet waste at the source.
Last Updated : 13 December 2025, 15:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 December 2025, 15:33 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsHSR Layout

Follow us on :

Follow Us