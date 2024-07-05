Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Modi govt is weak, could fall in August, says Lalu Prasad Yadav; Keir Starmer becomes UK prime minister

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 05 July 2024, 14:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Modi govt is weak, could fall in August: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Friday claimed that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was "weak" and could "fall" as early as next month.

Read more

Keir Starmer becomes UK prime minister after meeting King Charles

Keir Starmer on Friday officially became Britain’s new prime minister after an audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, hours after his Labour Party won the general elections

Read more

Scrapping NEET-UG 2024 not rational, will jeopardise interest of honest candidates: Centre to SC

The Union government has told the Supreme Court that scrapping the NEET-UG exam in entirety would seriously jeopardise lakhs of honest candidates in the absence of any proof of any large-scale breach of confidentiality of the all India test held on on May 5 for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges across the country.

Read more

Rishi Sunak reflects on Downing Street Diwalis; to step down as Tory leader

Outgoing British prime minister Rishi Sunak on Friday said he will step down as the leader of the Conservative Party, taking “responsibility” for its debacle in the general election, and reflected upon the Diwalis he was able to celebrate with his family on Downing Street as the country’s first leader of Indian heritage.

Read more

Hathras stampede: Inter-state manhunt on for Bhole Baba, satsang organiser

Uttar Pradesh government agencies have launched intensive searches across the state and in neighbouring Rajasthan and Haryana to trace Hathras stampede key accused Devprakash Madhukar, official sources said Friday.

Read more

Opposition questions govt on permitting private mobile operators raising tariff 'unilaterally'

Objecting to three private mobile operators raising the tariff, the Opposition on Friday asked the Narendra Modi government how it permitted the service providers to “unilaterally” increase the charges and cough up an extra Rs 34,824 crore annually without any oversight and regulation.

Read more

Amid MUDA 'scam', Karnataka govt transfers Mysuru Deputy Commissioner

Amid a controversy over alleged land scam in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the Karnataka government on Friday transferred Mysuru Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra.

Read more

Gaza ceasefire hopes rise as Israel says it will resume stalled negotiations

Efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza were gathering momentum on Friday after Hamas made a revised proposal on the terms of a deal and Israel said it would resume stalled negotiations.

Read more

Paris Games 2024 | Keep your faith in us, we will not disappoint you: Hockey skipper Harmanpreet Si

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh understands that Indian men's hockey team will enter the Paris Games with huge expectations and promised to return from the French Capital with grand success which they would celebrate with passionate fans, just like the triumphant cricket team.

Read more

India's forex reserves decline $1.71 bn to $651.99 bn

India's forex reserves dropped $1.713 billion to $651.997 billion for the week ended June 28, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.

Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 July 2024, 14:01 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT