DH Evening Brief | Modi govt is weak, could fall in August, says Lalu Prasad Yadav; Keir Starmer becomes UK prime minister

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Friday claimed that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was "weak" and could "fall" as early as next month.
Keir Starmer on Friday officially became Britain’s new prime minister after an audience with King Charles III at Buckingham Palace, hours after his Labour Party won the general elections
The Union government has told the Supreme Court that scrapping the NEET-UG exam in entirety would seriously jeopardise lakhs of honest candidates in the absence of any proof of any large-scale breach of confidentiality of the all India test held on on May 5 for admission to undergraduate courses in medical colleges across the country.
Outgoing British prime minister Rishi Sunak on Friday said he will step down as the leader of the Conservative Party, taking “responsibility” for its debacle in the general election, and reflected upon the Diwalis he was able to celebrate with his family on Downing Street as the country’s first leader of Indian heritage.
Uttar Pradesh government agencies have launched intensive searches across the state and in neighbouring Rajasthan and Haryana to trace Hathras stampede key accused Devprakash Madhukar, official sources said Friday.
Objecting to three private mobile operators raising the tariff, the Opposition on Friday asked the Narendra Modi government how it permitted the service providers to “unilaterally” increase the charges and cough up an extra Rs 34,824 crore annually without any oversight and regulation.
Amid a controversy over alleged land scam in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the Karnataka government on Friday transferred Mysuru Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra.
Efforts to secure a ceasefire and hostage release in Gaza were gathering momentum on Friday after Hamas made a revised proposal on the terms of a deal and Israel said it would resume stalled negotiations.
Skipper Harmanpreet Singh understands that Indian men's hockey team will enter the Paris Games with huge expectations and promised to return from the French Capital with grand success which they would celebrate with passionate fans, just like the triumphant cricket team.
India's forex reserves dropped $1.713 billion to $651.997 billion for the week ended June 28, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.
