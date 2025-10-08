<h2>UPA shelved strike on Pakistan after 26/11 due to 'pressure from a foreign country': PM Modi targets Congress<br></h2>.<p>PM Modi said the Congress must explain who “succumbed under pressure from a foreign country and played with the nation’s sentiments.”<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/upa-shelved-strike-on-pakistan-after-2611-due-to-pressure-from-a-foreign-country-pm-modi-targets-congress-3757011">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Election 2025 | Nitish is NDA’s CM face, says Union Minister Giriraj Singh</h2>.<p>Discounting any differences within the alliance partners, Giriraj said, “There is no rift within the NDA. Seat-sharing talks are going on in the right direction and a formal announcement in this regard will be made soon.”<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-election-2025-all-is-fine-in-nda-nitish-kumar-is-our-chief-ministerial-face-giriraj-singh-3756723">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ex-Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao admires lawyer who attempted to hurl shoe at CJI<br></h2>.<p>Former Bengaluru Police Commissioner and BJP leader Bhaskar Rao has admired advocate Rakesh Kishore, who had attempted to hurl a shoe towards Chief Justice of India B R Gavai.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/ex-bengaluru-police-commissioner-admires-lawyer-who-attempted-to-hurl-shoe-at-cji-3756810">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Chances of war with India are real, warns Pakistan's defence minister<br></h2>.<p>The minister said that there was a threat of armed confrontation and Pakistan was keeping its guard and watching the situation.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chances-of-war-with-india-are-real-warns-pakistans-defence-minister-3756918">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Deepika Padukone centre of online debate for wearing hijab in Abu Dhabi tourism ad<br></h2>.<p>Neither Padukone nor the Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism has issued a statement on the online reactions.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/deepika-padukone-centre-of-online-debate-for-wearing-hijab-in-abu-dhabi-tourism-ad-3756933">Read more</a></p>.<h2>IndiGo fined by airline regulator for lapses in pilot training<br></h2>.<p>The Directorate General of Civil Aviation imposed a 2 million-rupee ($22,531.40) penalty in its September 26 order, which the company said it will contest.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indias-indigo-fined-by-airline-regulator-for-lapses-in-pilot-training-3756882">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Kitagawa, Robson and Yaghi win 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry</h2>.<p>Scientists Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar Yaghi won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry "for the development of metal–organic frameworks", the award-giving body said on Wednesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/kitagawa-robson-and-yaghi-win-2025-nobel-prize-in-chemistry-3756853">Read more</a></p>.<h2>What is brewing in Tata Trusts? The leadership battle haunting India's corporate jewel crown<br><br></h2>.<p>The infighting threatens not just the appointment of board directors, but the very governance of a 180 billion dollar empire that spans over 400 companies, including 30 listed firms, and touches nearly every sector of the Indian economy.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/what-is-brewing-in-tata-trusts-the-leadership-battle-haunting-indias-corporate-jewel-crown-3756659">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Agar shor machaya': Delhi woman attacks husband with boiling oil, red chilli powder<br></h2>.<p>On October 3, a 28-year-old pharmaceutical firm worker was brought to Safdarjung Hospital with severe burns and was admitted to the ICU in a critical condition.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/agar-shor-machaya-delhi-woman-attacks-husband-with-boiling-oil-red-chilli-powder-3756941">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Clutch Chess Legends 2025: Kings of 64 squares to face off again after 30 years as Anand takes on Kasparov<br></h2>.<p>The 12-game Chess 960 match will carry a total prize money of $144000 and will be held in the upgraded St Louis Chess Club.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/clutch-chess-legends-2025-kings-of-64-squares-to-face-off-again-after-30-years-as-anand-takes-on-kasparov-3756695">Read more</a></p>