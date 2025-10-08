Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Modi says UPA shelved strike on Pak after 26/11 due to foreign pressure; Nitish is NDA's CM face, says Giriraj Singh

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated : 08 October 2025, 13:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Jakapan Chumchuen
Jakapan Chumchuen
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 October 2025, 13:21 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us