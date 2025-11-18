<p>Bengaluru: Attibele police have cracked a sensational murder case where a software engineer was killed over a financial dispute and his body was buried inside a house in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>. </p><p>The police arrested the victim's cousin brother Prabhakar, (40), who was involved in an earlier murder case. </p><p>The victim has been identified as Srinath (34), a native of Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh, who was living with his wife and child near Neralur near Attibele. He worked in an IT firm in Bilekahalli.</p>.Naxalite killed in encounter with cops in Chhattisgarh's Sukma.<p>A senior police officer said that Prabhakar, who is Srinath’s paternal uncle’s son — had borrowed ₹40 lakh from him, promising to double the money a few months ago. Recently, Srinath asked Prabhakar to return the money. </p><p>On October 27, Prabhakar, a plumber by profession, called Srinath to Kuppam on the pretext of returning the money. Srinath informed his wife before leaving and took a bus to reach Kuppam. </p><p>Srinath entered Prabhakar’s house and after a while Prabhakar attacked him with a hammer, slamming him on the head and killing him on the spot. With the help of his friend Jagadish, Prabhakar dug a pit inside the same house and buried the body.</p>.Pakistan security forces kill 15 TTP-linked militants.<p>As Srinath did not return home for two days, his wife Neha M P had filed a missing complaint at the Attibele police station. During questioning, police found involvement of Prabhakar and Jagadish and both were grilled for a day. They confessed to the murder. </p><p>It is said that Prabhakar was in jail after he had helped one of his friends to kill his wife over a domestic dispute a few years ago. </p>