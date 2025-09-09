<h2>NDA candidate CP Radhakrishnan elected as India's Vice President with <strong>452 votes</strong></h2>.<p>NDA nominee C P Radhakrishnan was elected as the new Vice President of India on Tuesday.Radhakrishnan secured 452 votes while joint opposition candidate B Sudershan Reddy got 300 votes. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/nda-candidate-c-p-radhakrishnan-elected-as-indias-next-vice-president-3719511">Read more </a></p>.<h2>Nepal PM KP Oli, President Ramchandra Paudel resign: Gen Z uprising, deadly protests and political fallout</h2>.<p>The ban on social media triggered widespread unrest that forced Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli to resign from the post. Not only this, President Ramchandra Paudel has also resigned and the Himalayan country is in the middle of a Constitutional crisis.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/pm-kp-oli-president-ramchandra-paudel-resign-nepals-gen-z-uprising-deadly-protests-and-political-fallout-3719386">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Donald Trump calls signature 'fake'— but his personal letters tell a different story</h2>.<p>After the release of a lewd birthday message apparently signed and sent by Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein in 2003, the White House called the document a fake. </p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/trump-calls-signature-fake-but-his-personal-letters-tell-a-different-story-3718495">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Multiple explosions reported in Qatar, Israel links it to Hamas assassination attempt<br></h2>.<p>Several blasts were heard in Qatar's capital Doha on Tuesday. Smoke was seen rising over the Katara District in the capital, an eyewitness was quoted in a Reuters report.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/multiple-explosions-reported-in-qatar-3719488">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ousted French Prime Minister Bayrou resigns</h2>.<p>Francois Bayrou on Tuesday officially tendered his resignation as prime minister of France to President Emmanuel Macron, a day after he lost a confidence vote in the National Assembly, according to the government website.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/oustedfrenchprimeministerfrancois-bayrouofficiallyresigns-govtwebsite-3719537">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>Opposition questions former VP Dhankhar's absence on polling day</strong></h2>.<p>“For 50 days now, Jagdeep Dhankar has maintained an uncharacteristic silence,” Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh posted on X.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/50-days-of-silence-oppn-question-former-vp-dhankhars-absence-on-polling-day-3718730">Read more</a></p>.<h2>North India floods: PM Modi takes stock of Punjab, announces Rs 1,500 crore relief for Himachal Pradesh</h2>.<p>He first conducted an aerial survey of affected areas, met families affected by the calamity and announced immediate relief of Rs 1,500 crore for rain-affected Himachal Pradesh.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/punjab/flood-havoc-pm-modi-conducts-aerial-survey-of-punjab-announces-rs-1500-cr-immediate-relief-for-himachal-pradesh-3719204">Read more</a></p>.<h2>2008 Malegaon blast: Victims move Bombay HC against acquittal of Pragya Thakur, six others</h2>.<p>More than a month after all the seven accused in the Malegaon blasts case walked free, the victims have challenged the acquittal in the Bombay High Court on Wednesday. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/2008-malegaon-blast-victims-move-bombay-hc-against-acquittal-of-pragya-thakur-six-others-3719021">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Without hope, there is no life,' says D K Shivakumar on Karnataka chief ministerial post</h2>.<p>Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar played it safe about leadership change in the Congress government by saying, "Only time will answer. Without hope, there is no life", stressing that the matter rests with the party high command.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/without-hope-there-is-no-life-says-shivakumar-on-karnataka-chief-ministerial-post-3719471">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Namma Metro Bengaluru | Yellow Line trains to run every 19 mins from September 10</h2>.<p>Starting Wednesday (September 10), train frequency on the Yellow Line is set to improve as Namma Metro will induct a fourth trainset into revenue service.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/namma-metro-bengaluru-yellow-line-trains-to-run-every-19-mins-from-september-10-3719425">Read more</a></p>