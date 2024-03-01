JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: Nine injured as Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe rocked by IED blast; Paytm Payments Bank fined Rs 5.49 cr

Here are the top stories of the evening.
Last Updated 01 March 2024, 14:32 IST

IED blast rocks Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe; Nine injured

Nine people, including three customers of whom one was a woman, were injured after an IED explosion shook Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield’s Brookefield area at 1.05 pm on Friday afternoon.

Read more

Paytm Payments Bank fined Rs 5.49 cr for money laundering

Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) imposed Rs 5.49 crore penalty on Paytm Payments Bank for money laundering, said Ministry of Finance on Friday.

Read more

GST collection grows 12.5% to over Rs 1.68 lakh cr in Feb

The GST collection in February grew 12.5 per cent to over Rs 1.68 lakh crore, buoyed by domestic transactions, the finance ministry said on Friday.

Read more

Google to take action against 'non-compliant apps' from 10 Indian developers

Google on Friday (March 1) announced punitive actions against 10 Indian app companies for not complying with Play Store policy.

Read more

What TMC did to sisters of Sandeshkhali is matter of shame: PM Modi hits out at Mamata Banerjee

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the TMC government in West Bengal over atrocities on women in Sandeshkhali, and said the entire country is reeling with anger over the issue.

Read more

Use gender-neutral language, don't sensationalise distress: New guidelines on LGBTQIA+ coverage issued

Broadcasters should refrain from promoting homophobia and stereotypes or publicising one’s gender identity or sexual orientation without consent, new guidelines on LGBTQIA+ community coverage by broadcasters said on Monday.

Read more

Elon Musk sues OpenAI and CEO Sam Altman for abandoning mission

Elon Musk has sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and its Chief Executive Sam Altman, among others, saying they had abandoned the company's original mission to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity, not profit.

Read more

Autopsy, CT scan of young farmer Shubhkaran Singh reveal he died of 'firearm injury', metal pellets found in head

The autopsy report of 22-year-old Shubhkaran Singh who was killed in the clashes between the protesting farmers and police on February 21 at Khanuari border has revealed that he died of a "firearm injury" on the back of his head.

Read more

Supreme Court dismisses Asaram Bapu’s plea for suspension of sentence in rape case on health grounds

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea by self-styled godman Asaram Bapu against a Rajasthan High Court order, which rejected his plea for suspension of sentence (SoS), in view of his deteriorating health.

Read more

Freed after 5-year detention in UP jail, J&K journalist Asif Sultan arrested again hours after returning home

Two days after Kashmiri journalist Asif Sultan was released from a five-year detention, he has been rearrested here in another case, officials said on Friday.

Read more

Congress on 20 Indians stuck in Russia: 'Mrit kaal' of unemployment prevailing in India

The Congress on Friday attacked the government over around 20 Indians working as support staff to the Russian army being stuck in that country, alleging they are being held "hostage" there as 'mrit kaal' is prevailing back home with rising unemployment.

Read more

‘Can’t put a chip on lawmakers,’ Supreme Court junks a plea for digitally monitoring all MPs/MLAs

SC on Friday rejected a plea for a direction that all the MPs and MLAs should be digitally monitored, asking how the court could pass an order to put chips on the lawmakers, which is primarily done for felons. The court mentioned that the legislators have a right to privacy too.

Read more

