DH Evening Brief: Nine injured as Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe rocked by IED blast; Paytm Payments Bank fined Rs 5.49 cr

Nine people, including three customers of whom one was a woman, were injured after an IED explosion shook Rameshwaram Cafe in Whitefield’s Brookefield area at 1.05 pm on Friday afternoon.
Financial Intelligence Unit-India (FIU-IND) imposed Rs 5.49 crore penalty on Paytm Payments Bank for money laundering, said Ministry of Finance on Friday.
The GST collection in February grew 12.5 per cent to over Rs 1.68 lakh crore, buoyed by domestic transactions, the finance ministry said on Friday.
Google on Friday (March 1) announced punitive actions against 10 Indian app companies for not complying with Play Store policy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on the TMC government in West Bengal over atrocities on women in Sandeshkhali, and said the entire country is reeling with anger over the issue.
Broadcasters should refrain from promoting homophobia and stereotypes or publicising one’s gender identity or sexual orientation without consent, new guidelines on LGBTQIA+ community coverage by broadcasters said on Monday.
Elon Musk has sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and its Chief Executive Sam Altman, among others, saying they had abandoned the company's original mission to develop artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity, not profit.
The autopsy report of 22-year-old Shubhkaran Singh who was killed in the clashes between the protesting farmers and police on February 21 at Khanuari border has revealed that he died of a "firearm injury" on the back of his head.
The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea by self-styled godman Asaram Bapu against a Rajasthan High Court order, which rejected his plea for suspension of sentence (SoS), in view of his deteriorating health.
Two days after Kashmiri journalist Asif Sultan was released from a five-year detention, he has been rearrested here in another case, officials said on Friday.
The Congress on Friday attacked the government over around 20 Indians working as support staff to the Russian army being stuck in that country, alleging they are being held "hostage" there as 'mrit kaal' is prevailing back home with rising unemployment.
SC on Friday rejected a plea for a direction that all the MPs and MLAs should be digitally monitored, asking how the court could pass an order to put chips on the lawmakers, which is primarily done for felons. The court mentioned that the legislators have a right to privacy too.
