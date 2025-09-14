<h2>Ind vs Pak Asia Cup match: Opposition calls it 'treason against country', minister terms it 'thoughtful' decision</h2>.<p>Opposition on Sunday attacked the Narendra Modi government for allowing the Indian cricket team to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup match, claiming that it is "treason" as well as exposing the "misplaced priorities" of the dispensation.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ind-vs-pak-asia-cup-match-opposition-calls-it-treason-against-country-minister-terms-it-thoughtful-decision-3727447">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Congress backing Pakistan-groomed terrorists instead of supporting Indian Army, alleges PM Modi</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that the Congress, instead of supporting the country's army, was backing terrorists groomed by Pakistan.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/assam/congress-backing-pakistan-groomed-terrorists-instead-of-supporting-indian-army-alleges-pm-modi-3727267">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Hindi should be language of science, judiciary and police: Amit Shah</h2>.<p>Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said there was no conflict between Hindi and other Indian languages, and stressed that it should not just serve as a spoken tongue but must also become a language of science, technology, the judiciary, and police.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/gujarat/hindi-should-be-language-of-science-judiciary-and-police-amit-shah-3727297">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits parts of north-east India</h2>.<p>An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit parts of the north-east region of the country on Sunday, Assam government officials said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/earthquake-of-58-magnitude-hits-parts-of-north-east-india-3727421">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP's Papa can stop Ukraine-Russia, India-Pakistan war but not cricket match: UBT's Sanjay Raut</h2>.<p>Team India and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are not keen to play the Asia Cup match with Pakistan. However, they are under pressure from the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Asian Cricket Council (ACC), said Sanjay Raut.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bjps-papa-can-stop-wars-but-not-cricket-match-sanjay-raut-3727249">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Was Charlie Kirk warned of his assassination? An assessment had found he was in 'grave danger'</h2>.<p>Conservative activist and close ally of US President Donald Trump, Charlie Kirk, was tragically shot dead earlier this week while participating in an open debate at Utah Valley University.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/was-charlie-kirk-warned-of-his-assassination-an-assessment-had-found-he-was-in-grave-danger-3727104">Read more</a></p>.<h2>From safe houses to underground bunkers: Eroding local support forces Jammu & Kashmir terror outfits to change tactics</h2>.<p>In a change of tactics, terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir are now constructing elaborately-designed underground bunkers deep inside thick forests and elevated ridges instead of taking shelter in local houses, officials said on Sunday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/from-safe-houses-to-underground-bunkers-eroding-local-support-forces-jammu-kashmir-terror-outfits-to-change-tactics-3727195">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Death toll in Nepal’s anti-graft protests jumps to 72</h2>.<p>The death toll from last week's anti-corruption protests in Nepal has risen to 72, the country's health ministry said on Sunday, as search teams continued to recover bodies from shopping malls and other buildings damaged in the unrest.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/death-toll-in-nepals-anti-graft-protests-jumps-to-72-3727285">Read more</a></p>.<h2>‘Stay silent, stay safe’: Kashmiri parents anxious ahead of Indo-Pak match</h2>.<p>As the much-awaited India-Pakistan T20 Asia Cup showdown draws near, living rooms in Kashmir are filled less with cricket excitement and more with quiet prayers and anxious phone calls.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/jammu-and-kashmir/stay-silent-stay-safe-kashmiri-parents-anxious-ahead-of-indo-pak-match-3727272">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Double delight: Jaismine Lamboria, Minakshi Hooda crowned world champions</h2>.<p>Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) and Minakshi Hooda (48kg) carved their place in Indian boxing history by clinching titles with hard-fought wins at the World Championships.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/other-sports/double-delight-jaismine-lamboria-minakshi-hooda-crowned-world-champions-3727419">Read more</a></p>