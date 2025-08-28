<h2>Hindu population declined to 15% in Sambhal since 1947, claims panel report submitted to UP CM Yogi Adityanath</h2>.<p>The judicial commission formed to investigate last year’s violence in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal town during a court mandated survey of a mosque in which four persons were killed and several others injured, submitted its report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/hindu-population-declined-to-15-in-sambhal-since-1947-claims-panel-report-submitted-to-up-cm-yogi-adityanath-3701154">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar SIR: Anomalies galore in Election Commission's exercise to 'purify' electoral roll</h2>.<p>Amid claims by the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi of massive irregularities in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and counter claims of the Election Commission that the “SIR is an exercise to ‘purify’ the electoral roll”, there appears to be no end in anomalies in the draft electoral list.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/sir-row-anomalies-galore-in-bihar-voters-list-3700709">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India may emerge as second-largest economy by 2038 with $34.2 trillion GDP in PPP terms: Report</h2>.<p>India’s economy could reach USD 20.7 trillion in terms of purchasing power parity (PPP) by 2030 and may emerge as the second-largest economy by 2038 with USD 34.2 trillion GDP, an EY report said on Wednesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/india-may-emerge-as-second-largest-economy-by-2038-with-342-trillion-gdp-in-ppp-terms-report-3699738">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP files FIR over 'abuses' hurled at PM's late mother during Rahul's Bihar yatra</h2>.<p>Alleging that abuses were hurled at the late mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, the BJP on Thursday asserted the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc will be "punished" by the people in the upcoming assembly polls.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bjp-files-fir-over-abuses-hurled-at-pms-late-mother-during-rahuls-bihar-yatra-3701222">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'India should impose higher tariffs on US imports': Arvind Kejriwal slams suspension of 11% duty on cotton</h2>.<p>Finding fault with the Modi government's decision to suspend 11 per cent duty on import of raw cotton claiming that it is aimed at helping the Americans, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday demanded that India impose higher tariffs on US imports, saying the entire country will support such a move.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-should-impose-higher-tariffs-on-us-imports-arvind-kejriwal-slams-suspension-of-11-duty-on-cotton-3700840">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Greater Noida dowry death: Hospital staff say Nikki Bhati claimed burns were from cylinder blast</h2>.<p>Suspected dowry victim Nikki Bhati died due to burns in a gas cylinder explosion at home, officials said on Thursday, citing statements of doctors and nurses of the private hospital where she was first admitted.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/greater-noida-dowry-death-hospital-staff-say-nikki-bhati-claimed-burns-were-from-cylinder-blast-3701022">Read more</a></p>.<h2>A23 challenges ban on online real money games in Karnataka High Court</h2>.<p>Indian gaming company A23 has challenged the government's ban on online money-based games, a legal filing shows, in the first case against a law that led to the sudden shutdown of popular contests and has thrown the industry's future into doubt.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/a23-challenges-ban-on-online-real-money-games-in-karnataka-high-court-3700870">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ChatGPT encouraged teen to kill himself, family sues OpenAI and co-founder Sam Altman</h2>.<p>In a shocking incident, Adam Raine (16) killed himself after "months of encouragement" from the OpenAI tool ChatGPT.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/chatgpt-encouraged-teen-to-kill-himself-family-sues-openai-and-co-founder-sam-altman-3700706">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trump’s Ukraine peace push descends into chaos as ‘land swap’ claims unravel</h2>.<p>Shortly after meeting Vladimir Putin in Moscow on August 6, US special envoy Steve Witkoff delivered major news to Donald Trump: The Russian president was prepared to offer significant territorial concessions to end his war in Ukraine.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/trumps-ukraine-peace-push-descends-into-chaos-as-land-swap-claims-unravel-3701074">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Silence was grief': RCB's first post in 84 days after Bengaluru stampede; launches ‘RCB Cares’ initiative</h2>.<p>Nearly three months after the tragic stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, which claimed the lives of 11 people, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Thursday posted an emotional message to its fans saying, "The silence wasn't absence. It was grief." The post also announced the launch of 'RCB Cares'.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/silence-was-grief-rcbs-first-post-in-84-days-after-bengaluru-stampede-launches-rcb-cares-initiative-3700757">Read more</a></p>