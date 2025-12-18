Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief | Parliament passes SHANTI Bill allowing private firms in nuclear sector; India, Oman ink FTA

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 14:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 December 2025, 13:42 IST
India News

Follow us on :

Follow Us