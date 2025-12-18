<h2>Parliament passes SHANTI Bill allowing private participation in nuclear sector</h2>.<p>Parliament on Thursday passed the nuclear energy bill, with the Rajya Sabha giving its nod to the legislation that seeks to open the tightly-controlled civil nuclear sector for private participation.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/parliament-passes-shanti-bill-allowing-private-participation-in-nuclear-sector-3835680">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India, Oman ink free trade agreement as PM Modi holds talks with Sultan Haitham</h2>.<p>India and Oman on Thursday inked a free trade agreement, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with Sultan Haitham bin Tarik and explored ways to further add greater depth to the bilateral Strategic Partnership.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-oman-ink-free-trade-agreement-as-pm-modi-holds-talks-with-sultan-haitham-3835456">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka Legislative Assembly passes Hate Speech Bill amid opposition from BJP</h2>.<p>The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday passed the Karnataka Hate Speech and Hate Crimes (Prevention) Bill, 2025.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-legislative-assembly-passes-hate-speech-bill-amid-opposition-from-bjp-3835304">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Giriraj Singh's 'jahannum mein jaye' remarks on woman at centre of 'naqab row' triggers backlash</h2>.<p>Amid the Nitish Kumar 'naqab' controversy, Union minister Giriraj Singh on Thursday created a fresh row when he said that it is up to the woman concerned to refuse appointment to the government job or "go to hell", drawing flak from many opposition leaders.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/giriraj-singhs-jahannum-mein-jaye-remarks-on-woman-at-centre-of-naqab-row-triggers-backlash-3835467">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Pakistani kabbadi player faces disciplinary action for representing Indian team</h2>.<p>A popular Pakistani international kabbadi player, Ubaidullah Rajput, faces the prospect of a severe disciplinary action after he appeared for an Indian team in a private tournament in Bahrain on December 16.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/pakistani-kabbadi-player-faces-disciplinary-action-for-representing-indian-team-3835484">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Lok Sabha passes VB-G RAM G Bill amid ruckus as Opposition tears copies</h2>.<p>Amid protests and loud sloganeering by the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill was passed on Thursday, December 18, 2025.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/lok-sabha-passes-vb-g-ram-g-bill-amid-opposition-protests-3835324">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP alleges 'sponsored' fire in slum to protect illegal voters; TMC, Congress dismiss charge</h2>.<p>The BJP on Thursday alleged that the massive fire at Ghuni slum in New Town near Kolkata was "sponsored" to protect illegal voters amid the SIR of electoral rolls, a charge rejected by the ruling TMC and opposition Congress.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/bjp-alleges-sponsored-fire-in-slum-to-protect-illegal-voters-tmc-congress-dismiss-charge-3835508">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Sleepy Joe Biden' to 'divisive' Obama: Trump trolls former US presidents with new plaques</h2>.<p>Any Tom, Dick or Harry can shout from a podium and make their animosity towards someone known but very few can etch their hostility onto a piece of stone so it is there for generations to come. However, United States President Donald Trump is no ordinary man and nor does he do things "halfway".<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/sleepy-joe-biden-to-obama-divisive-trump-trolls-former-us-presidents-with-new-plaques-3835235">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court finds 'happy ending' to impasse on appointment of Vice Chancellor's in Kerala varsities</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Thursday noted the Kerala governor and the state government have agreed to names for the appointment of Vice Chancellors of the A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University and Kerala University of Digital Sciences.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/supreme-court-finds-happy-ending-to-impasse-on-appointment-of-vice-chancellors-in-kerala-varsities-3835495">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trend of judges passing many orders before retirement like batter hitting sixes in final over: Supreme Court</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court has objected to the "growing trend" of judges passing "so many orders" just before they retire, equating it to a batter "hitting sixes" in the final overs of a match.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/trend-of-judges-passing-many-orders-before-retirement-like-batter-hitting-sixes-in-final-over-supreme-court-3835184">Read more</a></p>