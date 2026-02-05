<h2>PM Modi hails trade deals, slams Cong over UPA-era 'mistakes' in Rajya Sabha</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said in the Rajya Sabha that the world is feeling more confident of stability after India's trade deals with the EU and the US.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/world-confident-of-stability-after-indias-trade-deals-with-eu-us-pm-modi-in-rajya-sabha-3887783">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India, US likely to sign joint statement on bilateral trade deal in 4-5 days: Piyush Goyal</h2>.<p>Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that India and United States are likely to finalise and sign a joint statement on bilateral trade deal in 4-5 days.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-us-likely-to-sign-joint-statement-on-bilateral-trade-deal-in-4-5-days-piyush-goyal-3887307">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Khujli' vs 'hostage of innocent child': Rajya Sabha sees heated war of words between Mallikarjun Kharge, JP Nadda</h2>.<p>The Rajya Sabha saw a showdown between Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and BJP leaders as the Congress leader alleged that LoP in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the Lower House.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/khujli-vs-hostage-of-innocent-child-rajya-sabha-sees-heated-war-of-words-between-mallikarjun-kharge-jp-nadda-3887299">Read more</a></p>.<h2>16 labourers dead, several others feared trapped after blast in 'illegal' coal mine in Meghalaya</h2>.<p>At least 16 labourers were killed, and several others feared trapped following an explosion at an "illegal" coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district on Thursday, Director General of Police I Nongrang said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/meghalaya/16-labourers-dead-several-others-feared-trapped-after-blast-in-illegal-coal-mine-in-meghalaya-3887756">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'This is not country I grew up in': Naseeruddin Shah questions Mumbai University 'disinvite', criticises 'Vishwaguru' politics</h2>.<p>Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah criticised Mumbai University after he was "disinvited" at the last moment, an event he was greatly looking forward to.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/this-is-not-country-i-grew-up-in-naseeruddin-shah-questions-mumbai-university-disinvite-criticises-vishwaguru-politics-3887267">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'No school, Korean culture obsession and denial of phone': Here is what we know so far on Ghaziabad sisters' suicide case</h2>.<p>Fresh details have emerged after a pocket diary was recovered from the room of the three minor sisters who jumped to death from their ninth- floor apartment in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/no-school-korean-culture-obsession-and-denial-of-phone-here-is-what-we-know-so-far-on-ghaziabad-sisters-suicide-case-3887213">Read more</a></p>.<h2>509 women, 191 minors go missing in Delhi in two weeks: Police data</h2>.<p>Over 800 people were reported missing in Delhi in the first 15 days of 2026. A majority of them were reported to be women and girls, official data from the police has revealed.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/509-women-191-minors-go-missing-in-delhi-in-two-weeks-police-data-3880415">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'With folded hands I beg you': Deve Gowda's emotional appeal to resolve water disputes in Karnataka</h2>.<p>Rajya Sabha member and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda during his speech in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday made an emotional appeal to leaders of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to come together to resolve the "major problem" of drinking water in his State.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/with-folded-hands-i-beg-you-deve-gowdas-emotional-appeal-to-resolve-water-disputes-in-karnataka-3887179">Read more</a></p>.<h2>40% of India’s Global Capability Centre ecosystem transformed into innovation hubs: Report</h2>.<p>Despite the country's deep talent pool, a capability gap exists in end-to-end outcome ownership. Around 42 per cent of global capability centres (GCCs) cite a scarcity of specialised deep tech skills in their talent pool, which limits their ability to drive end-to-end outcomes, according to India Global Capability Centre (GCC) Innovation Transformation Report 2025.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/40-of-indias-global-capability-centre-ecosystem-transformed-into-innovation-hubs-report-3887459">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ICC T20 World Cup 2026 |'Our flight is booked, we are going to Colombo': Suryakumar Yadav on India's match against Pakistan</h2>.<p>India skipper Suryakumar Yadav on Thursday said his team will travel to Colombo for its ICC T20 World Cup match against Pakistan even though the neighbouring country has announced a boycott of the game.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/our-flight-is-booked-we-are-going-to-colombo-suryakumar-yadav-on-indias-icc-t20-world-cup-match-against-pakistan-3887526">Read more</a></p>