<p>After being released by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-premier-league">Indian Premier League (IPL)</a> franchise <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kolkata-knight-riders">Kolkata Knight Riders</a>, Bangladesh pacer <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mustafizur-rahman">Mustafizur Rahman</a> will re-unite with Pakistan Super League (PSL) side Lahore Qalandars. </p><p>The left-arm pacer, originally picked by the Qalandars in 2016 and 2018, is now set to don the Qalandars' colours once more. The signing was agreed at PKR 6.44 crore (INR roughly Rs 2 crore).</p><p>"Once a Qalandar, always a Qalandar. Mustafizur is not just a player; he's a brother, a key part of our family who never left," said Sameen Rana, Owner, Lahore Qalandars.</p><p>The 30-year-old was removed from the KKR roster following the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) instructions, triggering a controversial sequence of events that led to the withdrawal of Bangladesh national team from the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup and selective pull-out of Pakistan from the marquee fixture against India.</p>.Nasser Hussain supports Pakistan, Bangladesh over T20 World boycott; fans call out hypocrisy .<p>BCCI did not specify the reason for Mustafir's ouster, but said it was due to developments all across, a reference to the tense diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.</p><p>Bangladesh withdrew citing security concerns despite the International Cricket Council's low threat perception for the tournament to be played in India and Sri Lanka. The Pakistan government announced the boycott of the fixture against India in support of Bangladesh.</p><p>Earlier, Qalandars had retained captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, key batter Abdullah Shafique, dynamic all-rounder Sikandar Raza, and skilled youngster Mohammad Naeem.</p><p>Rahman's signing strengthens the team's core ahead of the big auction and sets the stage for a strong campaign.</p><p>The 11th season of PSL will start on March 26.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>