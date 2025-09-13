<h2>Manipur looking towards new dawn, I promise I am with you: PM Modi</h2>.<p>Urging various outfits to shun violence, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that his government was with the people of Manipur and wanted to make the state a symbol of peace and prosperity.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/manipur/modi-in-manipur-pm-aims-to-make-state-symbol-of-peace-prosperity-3726340">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Duel in the desert: Perennial Ind vs Pak marquee contest returns</h2>.<p>Maybe not as much as it once used to, when the balance of power was equally divided, but given the history that unites and divides the two nations, India vs Pakistan will perennially remain a marquee contest.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/asia-cup-2025-duel-in-the-desert-stage-is-set-for-the-perennial-india-vs-pakistan-marquee-contest-3726167">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trump urges NATO to stop buying Russian oil, proposes sanctions on China</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump issued a letter to NATO nations on Saturday, urging them to stop buying Russian oil and impose major sanctions on Russia to end its war in Ukraine.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/trump-urges-nato-to-stop-buying-russian-oil-proposes-sanctions-on-china-3726515">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Nepal interim PM Sushila Karki's deep India connect</h2>.<p>Karki, who described herself in a recent media interview as a "friend of India", pursued her post-graduation from the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/from-bhu-to-kathmandu-nepals-interim-pm-sushila-karki-shares-deep-india-connect-3726267">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Supreme Court to pronounce order on interim stay of Waqf (Amendment) Act on Sept 15</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its order on Monday on the issue of interim relief in a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-to-pronounce-order-on-interim-stay-of-waqf-amendment-act-on-sept-15-3726555">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ex gratia is to offer condolence, not to equate value of lives lost in Hassan accident: Siddaramaiah</h2>.<p>Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday mourned the loss of lives in a road accident during a Ganesha immersion procession in Hassan district and said the government gives an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of each deceased to express condolence, not in a bid to equate the value of human life with the compensation.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/siddaramaiah-mourns-loss-of-lives-in-hassan-ganesha-procession-tragedy-3726345">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi: Taj Palace receives bomb threat via email, declared hoax after police run extensive search</h2>.<p>A bomb threat received through e-mail on Saturday sent Taj Palace staff here into tizzy which was later declared a "hoax" following an extensive search by the Delhi Police.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-taj-palace-receives-bomb-threat-via-email-declared-hoax-after-police-run-extensive-search-3726500">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Charlie Kirk shooting: Accused sniper Tyler Robinson awaits formal charges</h2>.<p>The Utah trade school student jailed on suspicion of fatally shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk faces formal charges next week, according to the governor, from an act of violence widely seen as a foreboding inflection point in US politics.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/charlie-kirk-shooting-accused-sniper-tyler-robinson-awaits-formal-charges-3726447">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh Minister engage in heated exchange during meeting in Raebareli</h2>.<p>A high-level review meeting of key Central schemes here saw a heated exchange between Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh after the latter was told that members members must seek the chair's permission before speaking.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rahul-gandhi-uttar-pradesh-minister-engage-in-heated-exchange-during-meeting-in-raebareli-3726119">Read more</a></p>.<h2>TVK chief and actor Vijay’s first rally hit by audio glitch in Tiruchirappalli</h2>.<p>Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay's address from atop his campaign vehicle here on Saturday was marred by audio issues and out of his 20-minute speech, barely one to two minutes was audible and clear.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/noise-no-voice-tvk-chief-and-actor-vijays-first-rally-hit-by-audio-glitch-in-tiruchirappalli-3726485">Read more</a></p>