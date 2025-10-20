<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Congress to contest 61 seats, to fight against I.N.D.I.A. partners in several constituencies</h2>.<p>The Congress agreed to contest 61 seats in poll-bound Bihar, nine less than the number of constituencies where it had fought five years ago, but will end up contesting against I.N.D.I.A. bloc partners, like the RJD and the CPI, in several assembly segments, a leader of the opposition front said on Monday. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-congress-to-contest-61-seats-to-fight-against-india-partners-in-several-constituencies-3770268">Read more</a></p>.<h2>RJD releases list of 143 candidates hours before nomination deadline ends, to face off ally Congress in 3 seats</h2>.<p>The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Monday announced its list of 143 candidates for the Bihar assembly polls, five of whom would end up contesting against nominees of the other I.N.D.I.A. bloc constituents. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-rjd-releases-list-of-143-candidates-hours-before-nomination-deadline-ends-to-face-off-ally-congress-in-3-seats-3770172">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India's armed forces brought Pakistan to its knees in record time: Narendra Modi</h2>.<p>In a strong message to Pakistan, Modi said that when the enemy is in front and war is imminent, the side that possesses the strength to fight independently always holds the advantage. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/indias-armed-forces-brought-pakistan-to-its-knees-in-record-time-narendra-modi-3770143">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal booked after employee dies by suicide, leaves 28-page death note</h2>.<p>The deceased, K Aravind (38), reportedly left behind a 28-page death note, alleging persistent harassment at his workplace. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/ola-founder-bhavish-aggarwal-booked-after-employee-dies-by-suicide-leaves-28-page-death-note-3770151">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | In battle of 2 Bahubalis, bullets, not ballots decide winner</h2>.<p>In Mokama, the debate centres around which of the two muscleman-turned-politicians - Anant Singh and Surajbhan Singh – hold more clout, who can outshine the other, who possesses more arms and ammunitions, who has more criminal cases lodged against him and eventually who is a bigger terror. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-in-battle-of-2-bahubalis-bullets-not-ballots-decide-winner-3770230">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: JMM says it won't contest polls, blames 'political conspiracy' by Congress-RJD for decision</h2>.<p>Jharkhand's ruling JMM on Monday announced that it would not contest the assembly elections in neighbouring Bihar, claiming that the decision was taken in the wake of a "political conspiracy" by its allies RJD and Congress, which deprived it of seats as part of the Mahagathbandhan. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-jmm-says-it-wont-contest-polls-blames-political-conspiracy-by-congress-rjd-for-decision-3770297">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Many websites, apps go dark as Amazon's cloud unit reports global outage</h2>.<p>Amazon's cloud services unit AWS was hit by an outage on Monday, causing connectivity issues for many companies around the world and disrupting services for several popular websites and apps including Fortnite and Snapchat. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/many-websites-apps-go-dark-as-amazons-cloud-unit-reports-global-outage-3770218">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>'Keep dreaming': Khamenei scoffs at Trump's claim that US destroyed Iran's nuclear capabilities</strong></h2>.<p>"The US president proudly says they bombed and destroyed Iran's nuclear industry. Very well, keep dreaming!" Khamenei said on X. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/keep-dreaming-khamenei-scoffs-at-trumps-claim-that-us-destroyed-irans-nuclear-capabilities-3770291">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Old leaders fade as new politics takes root</h2>.<p>This election will determine whether the brand of politics followed by an older generation of leaders continues to shape Bihar’s future — or if a BJP-led ‘new politics’ emerges. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-old-leaders-fade-as-new-politics-takes-root-3770117">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' @30: An iconic train sequence that Hindi cinema keeps revisiting</h2>.<p>Trains are the connecting leitmotif for Raj and Simran in the Aditya Chopra-directed film -- celebrating 30 years of its release this month -- as their love story begins on one and ends on a happy note on another. <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/dilwale-dulhania-le-jayenge-30-an-iconic-train-sequence-that-hindi-cinema-keeps-revisiting-3770060">Read more</a></p>