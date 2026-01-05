<h2>Material suggests involvement of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam in planning: Supreme Court in Delhi riots case</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Monday said prosecution material suggests that activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam were involved in "planning, mobilisation and strategic direction" of the 2020 Delhi riots, as it denied them bail in the conspiracy case.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/material-suggests-involvement-of-umar-khalid-sharjeel-imam-in-planning-supreme-court-in-delhi-riots-case-3851981">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bangladesh orders indefinite ban on IPL telecast after Mustafizur Rahman exclusion</h2>.<p>The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) decision urging the release of Mustafizur Rahman from the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the upcoming season of the IPL has snowballed into a major controversy in the cricketing world. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/bangladesh-orders-indefinite-ban-on-ipl-telecast-after-mustafizur-rahman-exclusion-3851903">Read more</a></p>.<h2>US Vice President JD Vance's Ohio home attacked; one held</h2>.<p>Law enforcement officials are investigating an incident at US Vice President JD Vance's Ohio home and have taken one person into custody, CNN reported on Monday, noting that Vance and his family were not there at the time.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us-vice-president-jd-vances-ohio-home-attacked-one-held-3852091">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi: Gym ownership dispute turns violent, man beaten, wife 'molested', son stripped in public</h2>.<p>A dispute over ownership of a gym in east Delhi's Laxmi Nagar led to a clash with a man beaten, his wife allegedly molested, and their son stripped and assaulted in public, police said on Monday as they arrested one accused while others remain at lar...<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi/delhi-gym-ownership-dispute-turns-violent-man-beaten-wife-molested-son-stripped-in-public-3851935">Read more</a></p>.<h2>What are the charges against Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro?</h2>.<p>Nicolas Maduro, the president of Venezuela captured in a U.S. military raid, faces criminal charges in Manhattan, where federal prosecutors have targeted him for years.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/what-are-the-charges-against-venezuelas-nicolas-maduro-3852087">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>BJP MLA and Congress MLC come to blows in KDP meeting</strong></h2>.<p>Humnabad BJP MLA Dr Siddalingappa Patil and Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil came to blows after verbal altercation during Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting in the presence of Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre.<br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bjp-mla-and-congress-mlc-come-to-blows-in-kdp-meeting-3852123">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>MBBS student remains in first year for over a decade at Gorakhpur college</strong></h2>.<p>An unusual case has come to light at the BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur where an MBBS student of the 2014 batch has remained in the first year for more than a decade after failing to clear the first-year examination.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/mbbs-student-remains-in-first-year-for-over-a-decade-at-gorakhpur-college-3851915">Read more</a></p>.<h2>No charging power banks on flights: DGCA issues stricter safety norms</h2>.<p>The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has introduced stricter in-flight safety norms governing the use and carriage of power banks and other lithium battery-powered devices, citing growing safety concerns worldwide.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-charging-power-banks-on-flights-dgca-issues-stricter-safety-norms-3851979">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Neeraj Chopra parts ways with JSW Sports, launches own athlete management firm</h2>.<p>Two-time Olympic medal-winning javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra has ended his decade long partnership with JSW Sports to launch his own athlete management firm, Vel Sports.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/other-sports/neeraj-chopra-parts-ways-with-jsw-sports-launches-own-athlete-management-firm-3851743">Read more</a></p>