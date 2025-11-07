<h2>SC directs for removal of stray dogs from institutional areas, cattle from highways</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Friday directed for removal of stray dogs from the institutional areas such as educational institutions, hospitals, sports complexes, bus stands, and railway stations and shifting them to shelter homes.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/supreme-court-directs-for-removal-of-stray-dogs-from-schools-and-hospitals-3789974">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Delhi airport chaos: Over 300 flights delayed due to technical snag; ATCs processing flight plans manually</h2>.<p>Technical problems with the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system threw operations at the Delhi airport into chaos on Friday, delaying more than 300 domestic and international flights and impacting the travel plans of hundreds of fliers.</p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/delhi-airport-chaos-over-300-flights-delayed-controllers-processing-flight-plans-manually-3790055">Read more</a> </p>.<h2>No one in India believes pilot was the cause for AI crash: Supreme Court to father of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Friday said that no blame could be attributed to the pilot of the Air India flight to London, which crashed in Ahmedabad in June this year, claiming 260 lives, by saying, “whatever is the cause of the tragedy, the pilot is not the cause."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-one-in-india-believes-pilot-was-the-cause-for-ai-crash-supreme-court-to-father-of-captain-sumeet-sabharwal-3789886">Read more</a> </p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | What does the record turnout of voters indicate?</h2>.<p>Soon after the first phase of election was over in Bihar, where voting took place in 121 of the 243 constituencies on Thursday, the Election Commission proudly claimed that Bihar had recorded a highest-ever turnout at 64.66 per cent.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/bihar-assembly-elections-2025-what-does-the-record-turnout-of-voters-indicate-3789977">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Important stanzas of 'Vande Mataram' dropped in 1937, divisive mindset still challenge for country: PM Modi</h2>.<p>In an apparent attack at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said important stanzas of the national song "Vande Mataram" were dropped in 1937 which sowed the seeds of partition and asserted that such a "divisive mindset" is still a challenge for the country.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/important-stanzas-of-vande-mataram-dropped-in-1937-divisive-mindset-still-challenge-for-country-pm-modi-3789772">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'You want Muslims to sing Vande Mataram but don't want 'Khan' to become mayor': Abu Azmi declines BJP MLA's invite</h2>.<p>Maharashtra Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi has declined an invitation from Mumbai BJP unit president Ameet Satam to join a mass recital of the national song Vande Mataram near his residence, saying "Muslims cannot recite the song because some verses are tied to worship and prayer".<br></p><p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/you-want-muslims-to-sing-vande-mataram-but-dont-want-khan-to-become-mayor-samajwadi-partys-abu-azmi-declines-bjp-mlas-invite-to-recite-vande-mataram-3789648">Read more</a> <br></p>.<h2>Medical negligence and sexual assaults expose serious lapses in Kerala's health sector</h2>.<p>Botched surgeries, deaths due to alleged medical negligence, medical equipment shortage and even sexual assaults. Thus goes the issues plaguing the Kerala health sector over the last few years.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/medical-negligence-and-sexual-assaults-expose-serious-lapses-in-keralas-health-sector-3790123">Read more</a> </p>.<h2>'Dhananjay Munde gave Rs 2.5 crore supari to eliminate me', claims Manoj Jarange; NCP leader demands CBI probe on allegations</h2>.<p>The reservation issue involving Marathas and Other Backward Classes in Maharashtra took a major turn with Manoj Jarange-Patil alleging that NCP leader Dhananjay Munde has hatched a plot to 'eliminate' him.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/dhananjay-munde-gave-rs-25-crore-supari-to-eliminate-me-claims-manoj-jarange-ncp-leader-wants-cbi-probe-3790080">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Watch | Gouri Kishan stands up against body-shaming, calls out a journalist for inappropriate questions</h2>.<p>Actress Gouri Kishan, who predominantly worked in the Southern industry, became the talk of the town after a verbal spat with a journalist during the promotion of her upcoming movie in Chennai went viral on social media.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/watch-gouri-kishan-stands-up-against-body-shaming-calls-out-a-journalist-for-inappropriate-questions-3789863">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Indonesian mosque blasts injure dozens, teenage suspect identified</h2>.<p>Explosions at a mosque in Indonesia's capital Jakarta that injured dozens of people during Friday prayers could have been an attack, officials indicated, with a 17-year-old identified as the suspected perpetrator.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/indonesian-mosque-blasts-injure-dozens-teenage-suspect-identified-3790209">Read more</a></p>