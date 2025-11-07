<p>Mumbai: Spearheading the I.N.D.I.A. opposition bloc's charge on the alleged land-grabbing incident in Pune involving Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.</p><p>The Congress leader alleged that government land worth Rs 1,800 crore which was reserved for Dalits, was sold to a firm, linked to a minister's son, for a mere Rs 300 crore with a stamp duty waiver. </p>.Pune land 'scam' involving son a major embarrassment for Ajit Pawar.<p>In a post on X, Gandhi hit out at the Devendra Fadnavis-led Maha Yuti government and said: “This is 'land theft' by that government, which itself was formed through 'vote theft'. They know that no matter how much they loot, they will return to power by stealing votes again.No regard for democracy, nor for the public, nor for the rights of Dalits.”</p><p>“Modi ji, your silence speaks volumes. Are you remaining silent because your government is propped up by those very looters who usurp the rights of Dalits and the deprived?” Gandhi said, targeting the Prime Minister.</p>