DH Evening Brief: SC slams Chandigarh mayoral polls' RO; Rahul says I.N.D.I.A. will remove cap on reservation if voted to power

Murder of democracy, we are appalled: Supreme Court on Chandigarh mayoral polls
The Supreme Court on Monday directed for preserving the original records of Chandigarh mayoral election, won by BJP’s Manoj Kumar Sonkar after cancellation of eight votes out of 20 votes secured by AAP-Congress joint candidate, saying it was obvious that the returning officer defaced the ballot papers in "murder" and "mockery" of democracy. Read more
If voted to power, I.N.D.I.A. bloc will remove 50 per cent cap on reservation: Rahul Gandhi
Gandhi claimed that Dalits, tribals, Other Backward Classes (OBCs) were made bonded labourers and their participation was lacking in big companies, hospitals, schools, colleges and courts. Read more
Govt which can abrogate Article 370 can also enforce CAA: Suvendu Adhikari
Under CAA, persecuted non-Muslim migrants — Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan — who came to India before or on December 31, 2014, will be granted Indian citizenship. Read more
Petition filed for ASI survey of Gyanvapi complex's other closed basements
The petitioner Rakhi Singh is a founding member of the Vishwa Vedic Sanatan Sangh and is one of the parties in the Maa Shringar Gauri case, which led to the initial survey of the complex by the Archaeological Survey of India. Read more
UDF backs IUML leader Thangal over his statement on Ram temple
The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) on Monday rallied behind Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) state President Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal whose recent statement that there is no need to protest against the Ram temple constructed at Ayodhya drew criticism from various quarters. Read more
India beat England by 106 runs in second Test to level five-match series
Indian bowlers won an engrossing battle against England's firebrand batting for a series-levelling 106-run victory in the second Test here on Monday, blunting 'Bazball' with their resilience in a roller-coaster contest. Read more
Rahul Gandhi meets Hemant Soren's wife in Ranchi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday met former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren, days after the JMM executive president was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Read more
Fissures in Tamil Nadu Cong: Meeting decides against LS ticket to Karti over 'anti-party activities'
A meeting presided over by two former Congress lawmakers has passed a “resolution” against re-nominating Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram from the Lok Sabha seat for the April-May elections, yet again exposing the factional feud in the national party. Read more
Man booked for pasting temple's sticker on Gyanvapi Mosque signboard
A case has been registered against the state secretary of the Hindu Samaj Party for pasting the sticker of a temple instead of a mosque on the Gyanvapi Mosque signboard, police said on Monday. Read more