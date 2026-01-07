<h2>'No one can read dog's mind': Supreme Court says roads, streets have to be free of canines</h2>.<p>The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that there should be an exercise to ensure roads or streets are free of dogs, as no one can read the canine's mind when it is in a mood to bite or not.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/no-one-can-read-dogs-mind-supreme-court-says-roads-streets-have-to-be-free-of-canines-3854165">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India's GDP estimated to grow at 7.4% in FY26</h2>.<p>The Indian economy is likely to grow at 7.4 per cent in 2025-26, up from 6.5 per cent in the previous fiscal, mainly on account of better performance of manufacturing and services sectors, as per the government data released on Wednesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/economy/indias-gdp-estimated-to-grow-at-74-in-fy26-3854236">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Follow rules or lose visa': US embassy issues stern warning to Indian students over breaking American laws</h2>.<p>The US Embassy has issued a stern advisory for Indian students in the United States over consequences of 'breaking US laws' saying it will have a detrimental effect on their visas.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/follow-rules-or-lose-visa-us-embassy-issues-stern-warning-to-indian-students-over-breaking-american-laws-3854379">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Will continue in politics till I have people's blessings': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah</h2>.<p>Congress veteran Siddaramaiah, who on Wednesday etched his name in history as the longest serving Chief Minster of Karnataka said he has come so far in politics with the blessings of the people and doesn't know how long he will be active.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/will-continue-in-politics-till-i-have-peoples-blessings-karnataka-cm-siddaramaiah-3854290">Read more</a></p>.<h2>PM Modi speaks to Israel's Netanyahu; both resolve to fight terror with greater determination</h2>.<p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday discussed ways to further strengthen their strategic partnership.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/pm-modi-speaks-to-israels-netanyahu-both-resolve-to-fight-terror-with-greater-determination-3854153">Read more</a></p>.<h2>BJP accuses Hubballi police of disrobing woman while detaining her; cops deny charge, say 'she stripped herself'</h2>.<p>After a video of a woman without full clothes inside a police van went viral, BJP leaders have alleged that the police had stripped her clothes off and assaulted her while detaining her.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bjp-accuses-hubballi-police-of-disrobing-woman-while-detaining-her-cops-deny-charge-say-she-stripped-herself-3854124">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Modi came and said 'Sir, may I see you please': Trump's latest 'tale' on interaction with India's PM</h2>.<p>US President Donald Trump revived his trademark style of storytelling recounting an anecdote involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address at the House GOP Member Retreat.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/modi-came-and-said-sir-may-i-see-you-please-trumps-latest-tale-on-interaction-with-indias-pm-3854337">Read more</a></p>.<h2>EC notice to Amartya Sen seeks hearing on January 16 over SIR form, TMC says same as 'insulting people of Bengal'</h2>.<p>'Since he is above 85 years, the BLO concerned will be visiting him at his residence for the hearing as per the EC rules', an EC official said.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal/ec-notice-to-amartya-sen-seeks-hearing-on-january-16-over-sir-form-tmc-says-same-as-insulting-people-of-bengal-3854173">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Centre seeks fare data from IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet and Akasa as part of IndiGo antitrust scrutiny</h2>.<p>The CCI in December said it was proceeding against IndiGo to assess whether it had abused its market position. IndiGo has not commented on the case.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/business/companies/centre-seeks-fare-data-from-indigo-air-india-spicejet-and-akasa-as-part-of-indigo-antitrust-scrutiny-3854183">Read more</a></p>.<h2>ISL is back, but will a truncated season open a can of worms?</h2>.<p>Conducting the top flight football league of a country at such a short notice is likely to throw up more questions than providing answers.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/isl-is-back-but-will-a-truncated-season-open-a-can-of-worms-3854028">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Aditya Dhar’s ‘Dhurandhar’ becomes biggest Hindi film ever, tops box office with Rs 831 crore net</h2>.<p>The other highest-earning Hindi titles are Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and horror comedy 'Stree 2', which had earned Rs 643 crore and 627 crore respectively.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/aditya-dhars-dhurandhar-becomes-biggest-hindi-film-ever-tops-box-office-with-rs-831-crore-net-3854151">Read more</a></p>