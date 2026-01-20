<h2>Donald Trump shares new American map including Arctic territory, Canada and Venezuela</h2>.<p>In a separate post, Trump posted an AI-generated picture of himself, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio planting the US flag on a piece of land that reads "Greenland, US territory, Est. 2026."<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/greenland-us-territory-est-2026-donald-trump-shares-new-ai-generated-american-map-including-arctic-territory-canada-and-venezuela-3868252">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Meet Nitin Nabin: From BJP youth wing politics to MLA and now party’s youngest president at 45</h2>.<p>Nabin's appointment signals a generational shift in the organisational leadership in the party as it seeks to further strengthen its grip on national politics<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/meet-nitin-nabin-from-bjp-youth-wing-politics-to-mla-and-now-partys-youngest-president-at-45-3868096">Read more</a></p>.<h2>India & European Union on cusp of 'historic trade agreement': Ursula von der Leyen</h2>.<p>The two sides are set to announce the conclusion of negotiations on the much-awaited free trade agreement at the India-EU summit on January 27.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/india-european-union-on-cusp-of-historic-trade-agreement-ursula-von-der-leyen-3868593">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Karnataka suspends senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao over 'obscene conduct' after 'sleazy' videos surface</h2>.<p>A day after viral videos purportedly showed DGP K Ramachandra Rao acting in an obscene manner, Karnataka suspended the 1993-batch IPS officer.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/karnataka-suspends-senior-ips-officer-ramachandra-rao-over-obscene-conduct-after-sleazy-videos-surface-3868068">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bengaluru civic polls: With ballot papers, we’re taking a step back: D K Suresh</h2>.<p>Former Bangalore Rural MP D K Suresh on Tuesday questioned the use of ballot papers instead of electronic voting machines (EVM) for the Bengaluru civic polls, making him the first prominent voice from Congress to criticise the decision.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/bengaluru-civic-polls-with-ballot-papers-were-taking-a-step-back-says-d-k-suresh-3868550">Read more</a></p>.<h2>The list of world leaders invited to Trump’s board of peace for Gaza</h2>.<p>Trump wants the signing ceremony to take place in Davos on Thursday, despite calls from some of those invited to rewrite the terms of the panel. Few countries have confirmed they will join and France declined.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/the-list-of-world-leaders-invited-to-trumps-board-of-peace-for-gaza-3868627">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Will not bow to ICC pressure on T20 WC participation: Bangladesh government advisor</h2>.<p>If BCB remains adamant on not travelling to India for the 20-team tournament, Scotland are likely to replace Bangladesh as per current rankings.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/cricket/will-not-bow-to-icc-pressure-on-t20-wc-participation-bangladesh-government-advisor-3868489">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Noida techie death | UP cops arrest real estate developer in connection with case</h2>.<p>The SIT probing the case is expected to submit its report to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath within five days.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttar-pradesh/noida-techie-death-up-cops-arrest-real-estate-developer-in-connection-with-case-3868429">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trump, Greenland and history: When the US bought Alaska from Russia in 1867</h2>.<p>The idea of US expanding its territory by purchasing distant land is not new. One of the most striking examples is the acquisition of Alaska, bought from Russia in 1867. <br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/trump-greenland-and-history-when-the-us-bought-alaska-from-russia-in-1867-3868376">Read more</a></p>.<h2>'Contempt of court': Supreme Court irked by Maneka Gandhi's criticism of its order in stray dog case</h2>.<p>Justice Mehta asked Ramachandran what budgetary allocation has Maneka Gandhi, as a former Union minister, helped in getting to eradicate the stray dog problem.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/contempt-of-court-supreme-court-irked-by-maneka-gandhis-criticism-of-its-order-in-stray-dog-case-3868369">Read more</a></p>