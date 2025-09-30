DH Evening Brief | 'Truth will emerge soon': Vijay on Karur stampede; Massive purge in electoral rolls? EC publishes final voter list

<h2>'Truth will emerge soon,' says Vijay in his first message after Karur stampede</h2>.<p>Actor-turned politician Vijay broke his silence over the Karur stampede which resulted in the death of 41 people, saying the truth about the fatal incident will come out soon, and hinted he was ready to face action.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/truth-will-emerge-soon-says-vijay-in-his-first-message-after-karur-stampede-3748102">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Massive purge in electoral rolls? EC publishes final voter list</h2>.<p>Bihar has 7.42 crore voters as of now, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the contentious Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that attracted criticism from the Opposition.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/bihar/election-commission-publishes-final-electoral-roll-in-bihar-ahead-of-assembly-polls-3748162">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Blast near paramilitary headquarters in southwest Pakistan kills 10, injures several others</h2>.<p>At least 10 people were killed and over 30 others injured on Tuesday in a bomb attack against the paramilitary forces in Pakistan’s troubled Balochistan province.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/blast-near-paramilitary-headquarters-in-southwest-pakistan-kills-10-injures-several-others-3747940">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>From the Hamas attack in Oct 2023 to Trump's peace deal in 2025: Tracking Israel's war on Gaza</strong></h2>.<p>On Monday, US President Donald Trump announced a proposed agreement to end the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/from-the-hamas-attack-in-oct-2023-to-trumps-peace-deal-in-2025-tracking-israels-war-on-gaza-3747735#2">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Narrow venue, power cut during Vijay's rally, 'something fishy': Hema Malini</h2>.<p>Narrow venue and power cut during TVK chief Vijay's rally in Karur appeared to be "something fishy" and not natural, BJP parliamentarian Hema Malini, claimed on Tuesday.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu/narrow-venue-power-cut-during-vijays-rally-something-fishy-hema-malini-3748050">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Will a congestion tax ease Bengaluru's traffic problem? All you need to know about peak-hour fee</h2>.<p>Urban experts have yet again suggested introducing a congestion tax in Bengaluru as a step towards easing the ever-increasing traffic problems in the city.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/will-a-congestion-tax-ease-bengalurus-traffic-problem-all-you-need-to-know-about-peak-hour-fee-3748073">Read more</a></p>.<h2><strong>Narendra Modi warned against 'revdi culture'. Now he leads the charge</strong></h2>.<p>In July 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the Bundelkhand Expressway in Orai, Uttar Pradesh, warned against the practice of distributing freebies for votes, calling this ‘revdi culture’ ‘very dangerous’ for India’s development.<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/opinion/modi-warned-against-revdi-culture-now-he-leads-the-charge-3747823">Read more</a></p>.<h2>As tourists throng Mysuru for Dasara, city roads are choking with traffic</h2>.<p>With just three days left for the grand finale of Mysuru Dasara — with the Jamboo Savari being on Thursday, the city is witnessing a big influx of tourists and the roads are choked with vehicular traffic.</p> <p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/mysuru/as-tourists-throng-mysuru-for-dasara-city-roads-are-choking-with-traffic-3747887">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Trump visa curbs push US firms to consider shifting more work to India</h2>. <p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/trump-visa-curbs-push-us-firms-to-consider-shifting-more-work-to-india-3747984">Read more</a></p>.<h2>Free Cloud Mining: Unlock Double Your Profits Every Day with MSPMiner</h2>.<p>Have you ever dreamed of earning thousands of dollars a day without having to sit in an office or manage a business? With the rise of cryptocurrency, more and more people are making this dream a reality<br><br><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/connect/free-cloud-mining-unlock-double-your-profits-every-day-with-mspminer-3746677">Read more</a></p>