<p>Bengaluru: The newly-reduced GST prices, discounts and surge in quick deliveries have boosted this year's festive season as sales reached about Rs 60,000 crore in the first week alone. </p><p>A report by market intelligence firm Datum Intelligence revealed that ecommerce platforms generated Rs 60,700 crore gross merchandise value (GMV), up 29% y-o-y. It projects total festive sales to grow 27% y-o-y to cross Rs 1.2 lakh crore.</p><p>Earlier, Redseer's latest analysis projected ecommerce sales during the 30–35 days leading up to Diwali to cross Rs 1.15 lakh crore GMV, growing 20–25% y-o-y and nearly double that of last year's pace.</p><p>Datum Intelligence pointed out that the GST rate cuts announced in September, reducing taxes on several large appliances and mid-priced apparel, created an additional tailwind by making many products 6–8 % cheaper at checkout. It further said that the festive season started with a surge in sales activity. September 22, 2025 emerged as the largest single-day of sales in the entire first week, it said.</p><p>Ecommerce majors such as Flipkart, Amazon and Meesho began their festive sales last week. According to the platform's data, mobiles took the leadership position in the largest GMV category (42 % share) but grew 27.2 % YoY, slightly below the market average.</p><p>With expanding quick commerce penetration compared to last year, grocery (44% YoY) was the fastest-growing category, and it is expected to remain a key driver.</p><p>Appliances (41 % YoY) saw a notable lift from the GST cut and there was a strong demand for refrigerators (20 %), dishwashers (15 %) and inverter batteries, data showed.</p><p>Rather being concentrated only in the opening sale days, quick commerce demand is expected to be more evenly distributed across the month. </p>