Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

Ladakh statehood row: Talks with Centre collapse after boycott by Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance

The LAB and KDA leaders have reaffirmed their commitment to non-violent protests, warning that Ladakh should not become a conflict zone.
Last Updated : 30 September 2025, 14:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 September 2025, 14:13 IST
India NewsJammu and KashmirLadakhLeh

Follow us on :

Follow Us