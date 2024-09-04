Home
DH Evening Brief: Vinesh, Punia meet Rahul Gandhi amid speculations over entering poll fray; Lesbianism as sexual offence reintroduced in NMC's medical curriculum

Here are the top stories this evening.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 04 September 2024, 12:36 IST

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul Gandhi amid speculations over entering poll fray

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat met top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here on Wednesday, amid indications that both the grapplers will be fielded in the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. Read more

Lesbianism as sexual offence reintroduced in NMC's medical curriculum

The National Medical Commission has reintroduced 'sodomy and lesbianism' as unnatural sexual offences in the forensic medicine and toxicology curriculum for undergraduate medical students. Read more

Peace pact signed with 2 insurgent groups of Tripura, Shah says development in NE highest priority

A peace agreement was signed between the central and Tripura governments and two insurgent groups of the state here on Wednesday in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to end violence and bring peace in the Northeastern state. Read more

SEBI employees write to Finance Ministry against 'toxic' culture under Madhabi Puri Buch: Report

Amid the many allegations surfacing against SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, a fresh letter sent by officials of the market regulator to the finance ministry alleging a 'toxic workculture' prevalent under her leadership has set more alarm bells ringing. Read more

Temple boom in Gujarat's tribal district to 'counter religious conversion'

"Yagya for 311 temple of Hanuman in Dang district," announces a hoarding in Gujarati with a picture of Goa-based religious leader Padma Shri Sadguru Brahmeshanand Acharya Swami. Read more

Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' to miss Sept 6 release; Bombay HC refuses to direct CBFC to issue certificate immediately

Kangana Ranaut in 'Emergency'.

Kangana Ranaut in 'Emergency'. 

Credit: X/@KanganaTeam

Kangana Ranaut’s Emergency film will miss the September 6 scheduled release date, with the Bombay High Court on Wednesday refusing to grant any urgent relief by directing the censor board to certify the movie immediately. Read more

Omar Abdullah faces rising challenges from family bastion Ganderbal

The political landscape in this central Kashmir assembly constituency is becoming increasingly challenging for Omar Abdullah, the National Conference (NC) leader and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, as he seeks entry to the Union Territory (UT) assembly from his family’s traditional stronghold. Read more

20-30 North Korea officials executed on Kim Jong Un's orders for failing to control floods: Report

North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un ordered the execution of several government and party officials for failing to control floods that led to the death of thousands in the country, as per a report by South Korea's Chosun TV. Read more

Rahul Dravid set to be appointed Rajasthan Royals head coach for IPL 2025

Rahul Dravid, who masterminded India’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph, is set to take over Rajasthan Royals’ head coach role in the IPL 2025. Read more

'Rs 5 lakh, 5-star hotel...': Kuwait vlogger 'spills the tea' about Dolly Chaiwala's demands

Dolly 'Chaiwala' has yet again found his way to social media's trending section, and this time it is not because of his absurd tea-making style but because of how much he earns out of it. Read more

