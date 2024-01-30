DH Evening Brief: Will not allow CAA implementation in Bengal, says Mamata; 14 suspended MPs set to return for budget session

14 suspended MPs to return following parliamentary panels' recommendation
Fourteen opposition MPs, who were suspended during the last session and their case referred to privilege committees, will return to attend Parliament's Budget session, with Union Minister Pralhad Joshi saying that the Chairs in the two Houses have agreed to the government's request to this effect.
Will not allow CAA implementation in Bengal as long as I am alive, says Mamata Banerjee
"With elections approaching, the BJP has again raked up the CAA issue to reap political benefits. But let me make it very clear that as long as I am alive, I will not allow its implementation in West Bengal," Banerjee affirmed 'With elections approaching, the BJP has again raked up the CAA issue to reap political benefits. But let me make it very clear that as long as I am alive, I will not allow its implementation in West Bengal,' Banerjee affirmed
SP announces first list in Uttar Pradesh for LS polls, Dimple Yadav to contest from Mainpuri
Samajwadi Party (SP) has announced the names of 16 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Dimple Yadav will contest from Mainpuri, Shafiqur Rahman Barq is being fielded from Sambhal and Ravidas Mehrotra from Lucknow.
BJP wins Chandigarh mayoral polls in blow to AAP and Congress
BJP on Tuesday landed another blow to the I.N.D.I.A bloc defeating the AAP-Congress candidate in Chandigarh mayoral polls after the alliance's eight votes were declared invalid with AAP alleging that the “worrying” developments can raise “serious questions about the integrity” of Lok Sabha elections.
India ranks 93 in corruption perceptions : Transparency International report
The index, which ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption according to experts and business people, uses a scale of 0 to 100, where 0 is highly corrupt and 100 is very clean. In 2023, India's overall score was 39 while in 2022, it was 40. India's rank in 2022 was 85.
I reside in your hearts: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren after returning home amid suspense about whereabouts
After returning home here amid suspense about his whereabouts, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that he resides in the hearts of people. Soren, who is also the JMM executive president, chaired a meeting of party legislators.
Supplementary chargesheet against Lalu by CBI in land-for-job scam case
The CBI on Tuesday told a Delhi court that it will file a supplementary charge sheet within a month in a case related to an alleged land-for-job scam in the Railways against RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his family members.
Boney Kapoor-Bhutani Group-backed firm wins bid to develop Film City near Noida
Bayview Projects, backed by filmmaker Boney Kapoor and real estate developer Bhutani Group, on Tuesday bagged a contract to develop the International Film City near the upcoming Noida International Airport in Uttar Pradesh, according to officials.
Varanasi court reserves order on plea for worshipping rights in Gyanvapi Mosque's basement, verdict likely on Wednesday
A Varanasi court on Tuesday completed hearing on the plea by the Hindu plaintiffs seeking worshipping rights in the 'tehkhana' (basement) of the contentious Gyanvapi Mosque and reserved its order.
Hamas has received ceasefire proposal, says chief Ismail Haniyeh
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh said on Tuesday that the group had received a ceasefire proposal put forward after talks in Paris and would study it, adding he would visit Cairo for discussions on the plan.
Two new mammalian species recorded in Kaziranga National Park
Two new mammalian species - Binturong or the bearcat and the small-clawed otter - have been recorded in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, taking the total mammalian species in the protected area to 37, an official said.