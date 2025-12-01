Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'Dhurandhar' film row | Consider concerns of Major Sharma’s parents before approving film: Delhi HC to CBFC

Justice Sachin Datta directed the CBFC to consider and examine the grievances raised by the parents before deciding on the film certification, and disposed of the petition.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 13:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 13:40 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsRanveer SinghDelhi High CourtCBFC

Follow us on :

Follow Us