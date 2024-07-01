Digi Yatra policy should spell out all rules on passenger info deletion: Study

New Delhi: The policy for Digi Yatra -- a digital platform to verify air travellers using biometric data -- needs to spell out all the rules related to deletion of passenger information from the database once the travel is complete, according to a study instituted by NITI Aayog.

There have been privacy concerns in various quarters about Digi Yatra user data.

Based on Facial Recognition Technology (FRT), Digi Yatra provides for contactless and seamless movement of passengers at various checkpoints at airports.