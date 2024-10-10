Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Disability affairs dept launches campaign to promote mental well-being

Through this campaign, the department seeks to promote mental health awareness across the country, fostering inclusive and supportive communities that prioritise mental well-being.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 03:23 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 03:23 IST
India Newsmental healthmental health issuesDisability

Follow us on :

Follow Us