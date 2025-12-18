Menu
Discussion on air pollution unlikely to be held in Lok Sabha this session

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the Opposition did not want to run. "They do not want a proper discussion on pollution, and so they are avoiding the debate."
Last Updated : 18 December 2025, 17:13 IST
Published 18 December 2025, 17:13 IST
India News Air Pollution Lok Sabha Kiren Rijiju

