Dissent should be expressed within bounds of dignity and decorum of House: Om Birla

Observing that these are sacrosanct occasions in our parliamentary system, he advised the members to be sincere during these addresses.

Mentioning that every member has an important responsibility to make the House the cornerstone of democracy, he urged the members to devote their full time to the House.

The Lok Sabha speaker said that learning from others will widen the perspective of the members and this will help them to deliver speeches more effectively.

He also suggested the members to read old debates, laws and rules, which will help them to be better legislators.

Birla said that as members of the legislative assembly, it is their responsibility to fulfill the hopes, expectations and aspirations of the people they represent.

The Lok Sabha speaker said that the members, as people's representatives, should regularly communicate with the grassroots level elected organisations in their area, participate in development activities and raise their issues in the House.

He suggested that the members should be technology-friendly and should use technology as an effective tool to connect with the people at the grassroots level.