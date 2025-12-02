<p>New Delhi: The doctor-population ratio in the country is 1:811, the government informed Parliament on Tuesday.</p>.<p>In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said there are 13,88,185 registered allopathic doctors in the country and 7,51,768 registered practitioners in the AYUSH system of medicine.</p>.<p>"Assuming that 80 per cent of registered practitioners in both the allopathic and AYUSH systems are available, the doctor-population ratio in the country is estimated to be 1:811," he added.</p>.<p>Nadda further informed the House that there has been a significant increase in the number of medical colleges, undergraduate (UG) and post-graduate (PG) seats in the country.</p>.India has doctor-population ratio of 1:836, better than WHO standard: MoS for Health to Lok Sabha.<p>The number of medical colleges has gone up from 387 to 818, UG seats from 51,348 to 1,28,875 and PG seats from 31,185 to 82,059 since 2014, the minister said.</p>.<p>The government has taken various measures to improve the availability of doctors in underserved, rural and tribal areas, he added.</p>.<p>Under the centrally-sponsored scheme for the "Establishment of new medical colleges attached with existing district/referral hospital", 137 new medical colleges are functional of the 157 approved, Nadda said.</p>.<p>The Family Adoption Programme (FAP) has been incorporated into the MBBS curriculum to provide equitable healthcare access to rural population, he pointed out.</p>.<p>The FAP involves medical colleges adopting villages and MBBS students adopting families within these villages.</p>.Less than one doctor for 1000 population in India: govt to LS.<p>This enables regular follow-up of the adopted families for vaccination, growth monitoring, menstrual hygiene, iron-folic acid supplementation, healthy lifestyle practices, nutrition, vector control and medication adherence, Nadda said.</p>.<p>It also helps educate families about ongoing government health programmes, he stated.</p>.<p>Under the District Residency Programme of the National Medical Commission (NMC), second and third year PG students of medical colleges are posted in district hospitals, the minister informed the House.</p>.<p>Besides, a hard-area allowance is provided to specialist doctors for serving in rural and remote areas and for their residential quarters, he noted.</p>.French aerospace major Safran opens MRO centres for LEAP & Rafale engines in Hyderabad.<p>Under the National Health Mission, states are allowed to offer a negotiable salary to attract specialists, including flexibility in strategies such as "You Quote We Pay", Nadda said.</p>.<p>Further, the Registration of Medical Practitioners and Licence to Practise Medicine Regulations framed by the NMC deals with the temporary registration of foreign medical practitioners, allowing foreign-qualified and foreign-registered doctors (non-Indian citizens) to practise in India for specific purposes, such as training, fellowship, research, observership, expert visits, voluntary service or approved postgraduate and super-specialty courses. </p>