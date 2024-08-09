Don't 'mislead' society on creamy layer for Scheduled Castes: Law Minister tells opposition

Supreme Court judge Justice B R Gavai had said that States must evolve a policy for identifying the creamy layer even among the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Schedule Tribes (ST) and deny them the benefit of reservation, Justice Gavai penned a separate but concurring judgement in which the top court by a majority verdict said states are empowered to make sub-classifications of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes for granting quotas within the reserved category to uplift those who belong to the more underprivileged castes.