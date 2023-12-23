Merchant ship en route to Mangaluru hit by drone, catches fire; crews safe

While the identity of the drone remains unknown at this point, the strike happened amidst the strike by Houthi militants based in Yemen targeting the commercial shipping vessels sailing through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. The tanker was sailing with a Liberian flag.

The Houthis have been carrying out drone and missile strikes on commercial vessels in the Bab-el-Mandab strait – the southern entrance to the Red Sea – in response to Israel’s aerial strikes and ground offensives in the Gaza Strip. This may be the first incident of a drone strike in the Arabian Sea.

An Indian P-8I maritime naval patrol aircraft ascertained the safety of the vessel and its crew, sources said. The aircraft flew overhead and established contact with the vessel.

"The aircraft ascertained the safety of the vessel and its crew," said an official.

The navy has also dispatched a frontline warship to ensure the safety of the cargo vessel. From the Coast Guard’s side, ICGS Vikram is sailing towards MV Chem Pluto while one of the Coast Guard’s Dornier surveillance aircraft also established communication with the distressed vessel.

As per the inputs received here, the fire has been extinguished but it has affected its functioning. The ship has switched off its Automatic Identification System which can be used for tracking the vessel.

Coast Guard officials told ANI that the power generation system of the ship was functional and more checks were being carried out by the crew before it set out for its destination.

“The ship has 22 crew, of which 21 are Indians. All the crew are safe,” said an official.

In a brief statement, the UKMTO said it "received a report of an attack by the Uncrewed Aerial System on a vessel causing an explosion and fire. The incident (happened) 200 NM South West of Veraval, India. The fire was extinguished and there were no casualties. The authorities are investigating.”

The UKMTO further advised the vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.

The ICGS Vikram was deployed on the patrol of the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone when it was directed towards the merchant ship in distress.