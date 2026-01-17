Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Dry winter reshapes hills' water, livelihoods, geopolitics

This winter, however, much of the Valley floor remained largely snow-free well into mid-January, even as night temperatures stayed below -6° Celsius.
Last Updated : 17 January 2026, 20:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 January 2026, 20:36 IST
India NewsUttarakhandKashmirHimalayas

Follow us on :

Follow Us