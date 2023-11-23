Dubey fires another salvo at Moitra, raises 'national security' concerns

New Delhi: On Thursday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey fired another salvo at TMC MP Mahua Moitra, alleging that Moitra had breached the confidentiality of questions and answers within committees. He expressed concern that such breaches could potentially influence fluctuations in the stock markets and impact national security.

In a post on X, where he shared a picture of a Parliament bulletin stating that answers to questions made by members should be confidential until they are stated in the House, Dubey emphasized that the order has clearly established this rule. “This is the order of the Lok Sabha, which clearly says that confidentiality means that the information should be limited to the MP only,” Dubey said in his post.