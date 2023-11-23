Dubey fires another salvo at Moitra, raises 'national security' concerns

New Delhi: On Thursday, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey fired another salvo at TMC MP Mahua Moitra, alleging that Moitra had breached the confidentiality of questions and answers within committees. He expressed concern that such breaches could potentially influence fluctuations in the stock markets and impact national security.
In a post on X, where he shared a picture of a Parliament bulletin stating that answers to questions made by members should be confidential until they are stated in the House, Dubey emphasized that the order has clearly established this rule. “This is the order of the Lok Sabha, which clearly says that confidentiality means that the information should be limited to the MP only,” Dubey said in his post.
He added that revealing such information can affect changes in critical areas. “... when the MP asks a question, the MP gets the answer one hour before the commencement of the Parliament, this affects the condition of the stock market and the company. Ups and downs, breach in the security of the country, playing with economic and security due to getting premature information about our relations with other countries (sic),” his post further read.
Taking aim at both Mahua and businessman Darshan Hiranandani, Dubey further said that the law was unknown to both. “Perhaps a PA like Hiranandani did not read this and tell the accused corrupt MP? example of theft and embezzlement (sic),” he alleged.
The House privilege committee is investigating complaints made by Dubey that Mahua traded the details of her MP login credentials with Hiranandani in exchange for money and gifts. Hiranandani has admitted guilt, while Mahua has denied any involvement.
Since the controversy broke, the Lok Sabha has tweaked the protocols of the system and now PAs can no longer pose questions on behalf of Parliamentarians. They can now only save them as drafts, with only the lawmakers having the permission to submit them.