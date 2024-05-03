'Dubious track record' in all aspects: India slams Pakistan at UNGA

“We would strongly encourage that delegation to align with the central principles of respect and diplomacy that must always guide our discussions. Or is that too much to ask of a country that harbours a most dubious track record on all aspects in itself?” she said.

Kamboj asserted that terrorism stands in direct opposition to the culture of peace and the core teachings of all religions, which advocate compassion, understanding and coexistence.

“It sows discord, breeds hostility and undermines the universal values of respect and harmony that underpin cultural and religious traditions worldwide. It is essential for Member States to work together actively to nurture a genuine culture of peace and to view the world as a united family, as my country strongly believes,” she said.

Kamboj further said that the world faces significant challenges from geopolitical tensions and uneven development. “The growing intolerance, discrimination and violence based on religion or belief indeed demand our urgent attention,” she said.

“We are particularly concerned by the escalating attacks on sacred sites, including churches, monasteries, gurudwaras, mosques, temples and synagogues,” she said, adding that such acts require a swift and united response from the global community.

“It is crucial that our discussions therefore forthrightly address these issues, resisting political expediencies. We must tackle these challenges directly and ensure that they are central to our policy, dialogues and international engagements,” she said.