EAM Jaishankar arrives in UAE on official visit

<p>Dubai: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday arrived in the UAE for an official visit aimed at further strengthening bilateral ties.</p>.<p>Jaishankar was received by the Ambassador of India to the UAE, Sanjay Sudhir, on his arrival in the country.</p>.<p>In a post on X, the Consulate General of India, Dubai said: "External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar arrived in the UAE for an official visit." "Looking forward to further strengthening bilateral ties and enhancing cooperation between our nations," it said.</p>.<p>Jaishankar had earlier visited the UAE in June this year.</p>.<p>India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) established diplomatic relations in 1972.</p>