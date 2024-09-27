EAM Jaishankar meets UN chief Guterres, UNGA president Yang; discusses multilateral reforms, global issues

He met his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita, with whom he discussed "bilateral cooperation and our shared goal of reformed multilateralism." Jaishankar also had a "warm first meeting" with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and discussed the "steady progress in our bilateral ties and exchanged views on developments in the region."

He also spoke about "India’s increasing cooperation with the Mediterranean region" during his meeting with his Slovenian counterpart Tanja Fajon.