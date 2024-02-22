EAM Jaishankar to visit Japan, South Korea, discuss bilateral matters

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will embark on a four-day visit to South Korea and Japan beginning March 4 to hold talks with his interlocutors on key bilateral, regional and global issues, including the challenges in the Indo-Pacific.

Jaishankar's visit to the Republic of Korea and Japan, two of India's major partners, will impart further momentum to bilateral exchanges and set the agenda for future cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

The external affairs minister will first travel to Seoul on a two-day visit where he will co-chair the 10th India-South Korea Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) along with his Korean counterpart Cho Tae-yul.

Jaishankar is expected to meet with Korean dignitaries, heads of think tanks and Indian community, the MEA said, announcing the visit.

India's Special Strategic Partnership with South Korea has expanded to diverse areas of cooperation, which include trade, investments, defence, education and technology among others.