<p>New York: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Tuesday ahead of an inaugural ministerial on critical minerals.</p><p>Rubio welcomed Jaishankar at the Department of State on Tuesday afternoon.</p><p>Jaishankar is on a visit to the United States from February 2-4 and will participate in the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by Rubio on Wednesday.</p><p>During the visit, Jaishankar will also hold meetings with senior members of the US administration, the Ministry of External Affairs had said.</p><p>The meeting between Jaishankar and Rubio comes a day after Trump announced on Truth Social that India and the US agreed to a trade deal, under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariff on Delhi from 25 to 18 per cent.</p>